Unified Threat Management Market Segmentation, Market Players, Trends 2023

Global Unified Threat Management Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), Deployment (On-Premise, On Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Utilities, Retail) – Forecast Till 2023

The global unified threat management market is growing rapidly. The advanced security solution is emerging to be the driving factor for the unified threat management market growth. The advanced security are integrated with endpoint, sandboxing, and other security functions. With this security, unified threat management is gaining considerable traction in the market as it offers additional networking extensions and cloud-based management. In October, 2017, Comodo, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and digital certificates, has launched Unified threat management appliance named “Comodo Dome Firewall 2.0”. The firewall is designed to provide network security features after it is installed on-premise free of charge. The Dome Firewall UTM solution globally meets common criteria (CC) EAL 4+ certification and meets international information security standards for government instalments.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4937

The advanced cloud services is propelling the market growth of the unified threat management across the globe. The increasing need of IT security which is propelling the unified threat management growth to the large extent as it provides the strongest security possible. These IT security delivers an integrated solution which enables and manages easy and cost-effective IT security appliance. In August 2017, Fortinet, the leading providers of cyber security solutions, haveannounced upgradation of their product portfolio related to cloud based security solution “Forticloud software” as a service. This upgrade is introduced in order to provide centralized security operations for SMBs and managed security service providers

According to the Market Research Future Analysis, the global Unified Threat Management Market is expected to reach USD ~7 billion by the end of forecast period at a CAGR of ~14%.

Intended Audience

• Unified threat management companies

• Unified threat management providers

• Technical universities

• System integrators

• Managed Security Service Providers

• Professional service providers

• Research and development companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Solution providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Technology investors

• System Integrators

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4937

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global unified threat management market: WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Fortinet (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation(U.S),, Dell Inc. (U.S), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Symantec Corporation (U.S), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),, Netgear Inc. (U.S), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S), The Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Hillstone Networks Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (U.S), Comodo Group Inc. (U.S), Venustech (U.S), Stormshield (France), Untangle (U.S), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Aker Security Solutions (Brazil), Zyxel Communications Corp (Taiwan), Trustwave Holdings (U.S) among others.

By region, the global unified threat management market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific among others. In North American region, the unified threat management is gaining demand from various sectors including telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, educations, retail, manufacturing, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The global unified threat management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users, and region. The component is further segmented into hardware and software. The deployment are segmented into On-Premise, on cloud. The organization size are segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprise. The vertical are segmented BFSI, government,Utilities, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-threat-management-market-4937

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Unified Threat Management Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Unified Threat Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Unified Threat Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Unified Threat Management Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Unified Threat Management Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Unified Threat Management Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Unified Threat Management Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Unified Threat Management Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com