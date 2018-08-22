Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market: Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market are Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Cryolife, Inc., LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group), Venus Medtech, Xeltis, SYMETIS SA, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and Direct Flow Medical, Inc. The global transcatheter pulmonary valve market was worth USD 33.97 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 50.92 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Transcatheter pulmonary valve also known as percutaneous or catheter-based pulmonary valve. Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement is a minimally invasive heart surgery that involves the positioning and placement of a pulmonary valve prosthesis via a catheter inserted into a vein. Transcatheter pulmonary valve are delivery by system which, is a thin, hollow, and long tube (catheter) that delivers the transcatheter pulmonary valve into the heart without open heart surgery while the heart is beating.

High prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders, growing geriatric population with heart valve diseases such as pulmonary stenosis, pulmonary regurgitation, and others are the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for transcatheter pulmonary valve. Moreover, the government support for the development of transcatheter pulmonary valve is likely to augment the growth in the market over the next six years. Moreover, and increasing investments in the research and development of new transcatheter pulmonary valve is expected to accelerate the growth in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost associated with development of transcatheter pulmonary valve is the primary restraining factor hampering the growth in the market over the forecast period. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to augment the healthcare expenditure per capita and new transcatheter pulmonary valve in pipeline are likely to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market.

Segments Covered

The report on global transcatheter pulmonary valve market covers segments such as application, technology, end-use, and raw material. The application segments include pulmonary atresia, cardiac anomaly, pulmonary stenosis, tetralogy of fallot, truncus arteriosus, pulmonary regurgitation and others. On the basis of technology, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market is categorized into self-expanded transcatheter valve and balloon-expanded transcatheter valve. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as pediatric and adult. On the basis of raw material, the transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as tissue engineered transcatheter valve and synthetic transcatheter valve.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America accounted for the largest market share in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market in 2015 and 2016. The growth in the region is mainly driven by large scale production and consumption of transcatheter pulmonary valve in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market such as, Colibri Heart Valve, LLC, Cryolife, Inc., LivaNova PLC.(Sorin Group), Venus Medtech, Xeltis, SYMETIS SA, St. Jude Medical, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and Direct Flow Medical, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global transcatheter pulmonary valve market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of transcatheter pulmonary valve market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the transcatheter pulmonary valve market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the transcatheter pulmonary valve market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

