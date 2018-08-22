Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Demand for HD Likely to Catalyze Market Growth

The global mobile edge computing (MEC) market is led by numerous titans in the field which are coming up with advanced software and hardware solutions helping them to easily gain a competitive edge above the others, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its latest research report. Some of the leading companies within the global mobile edge computing market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., PeerApp Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Intel Corporation, ADLINK Technology Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Vasona Networks, Inc., and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. The market is dynamic in nature characterized by high competitiveness. Market players are investing extensively in cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the game. Players are constantly looking for developing effective solutions in order to cater to the different requirements of end-use companies.

According to TMR, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market will expand at a whopping 51% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to be worth US$4228.3 mn by 2025. On the basis of component, the hardware segment accounted for a massive share of 80% of the total market in 2016. The entire mobile edge computing architecture is comprised of different hardware such as servers, routers, processors, and switchers, therefore it is not surprising that the hardware segment is leading and will continue to do so in the years to come.

On the basis of geography, Europe is leading in the market accounting for 43.5% of the market in 2016 on account of the rising usage of data as well as growing adoption of devices which make use of the Internet of Things, thereby boosting the uptake of mobile edge computing. It is anticipated that Europe will witness and expansion of 42.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. As North America is home to several hardware and software manufacturers, this region will also be a key market for mobile edge computing. Promising growth can also be expected in the Middle East, South America, and Asia Pacific on account of the rising number of mobile subscribers and increasing number of IoT devices.

According to the lead author of this report, “the low latency networks required for entertainment and media purpose is one of the key factors bringing about the phenomenal growth of the global mobile edge computing market. Mobile edge computing helps boost and hasten the distribution of media services by delivering the content straight from the base station thereby improving consumer experience. MEC allows administrators to adapt to high traffic and improve network efficiency as well as service quality.

This is anticipated to be the key reason behind the growing popularity of mobile edge computing technology.Some of the other factors fuelling the growth of this market include the increasing number of automated cars, rising number of IoT devices, increasing application of this technology on account of its features such as high quality experience, high content delivery, and low latency will continue to drive the growth prospects of the global mobile edge computing market.