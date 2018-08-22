Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Peptide Therapeutics Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Peptide Therapeutics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Peptide Therapeutics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Peptide Therapeutics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Bachem Holding AG, and Amgen Inc. The global peptide therapeutics market size was totaled 21.12 Billion in 2016.

Global peptide therapeutics market has experienced progressive growth over the past few years. Growth in global market is highly credible to rising prevalence of metabolic disorder coupled with increasing pool of cancer patient. Moreover, recent technological advancements have reduced production cost of peptide drugs thereby fuelling growth remarkably in global market. Rising research activities and development pipeline of peptide drugs anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities over the forecast period. Although, driven by aforementioned factors, growth in this market is hampered by complexity of peptide therapies may limit manufacturing of peptide drugs. Furthermore, consistently increasing cancer population across the globe with technological advancements likely uncover growth opportunities throughout the forecasted period. Additionally, increasing incidence of metabolic disorders across the globe will also expected creating numerous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global peptide therapeutics market by drug class, by route of administration, by technology and by region. Based on drug class segment includes luteinizing hormone (LH)-releasing hormone (LHRH), somatostatins, glucagon and analogs, insulins, vasopressin, calcitonins and other. Based on route of administration the segment is divided into oral, parental and others. Technology segment includes liquid phase, solid phase and hybrid phase.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Globally North America is the largest market for peptide therapeutics market accounted for market shares of more than 40% in 2015. The region anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecasted period driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region. Moreover, Presence of established players in this region contributed significantly in the regional growth. Following North America, Europe stands second in the global market including major markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherland and UK. Emergence of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, massive investment in healthcare startups and rising initiatives from government authorities to develop cost effective and safe drugs are some of the important market drivers in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific anticipated emerging as most lucrative region by growing at highest CAGR in the years to come. This is due sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in this region as well as growing cancer population along with increasing incidences of metabolic disorders.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of peptide therapeutics globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Peptide Therapeutics.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the peptide therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the peptide therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

