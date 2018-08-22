Global Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis and Treatment Market Positive Growth and Forecasts by 2023

The global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

A ligament is a band of tissue that holds the bones together, keeping the knee stable. Primarily these ligaments are broadly classified into cruciate ligament and collateral ligament. Further, these are divided into four primary ligaments, namely, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL), Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL), and Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL). The cruciate ligaments, i.e., the PCL and ACL are crossed ligaments that stabilize the joint while allowing a very large range of motion. Knee injuries are usually the most common musculoskeletal traumas among people, where the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury is one of the utmost frequent occurring knee injuries. Surgical reconstruction is the standard gold treatment for treating knee injuries. Increasing incidences of sports-related injuries have become a leading cause of soft tissue injuries worldwide. Athletes are most likely to injure the ACLs disabling complete stretching of their legs. A type of surgery that involves reconstruction of the ligament is known as ACL reconstruction that lies in the center of one’s knee with a graft. As per an article published in PubMed (2017), approximately 200,000 ACL injuries are registered each year on an average in the U.S. Cruciate ligaments repair is also the fastest growing segment for the soft tissue repair market globally. Subsequently, it is most commonly treated upon the athletes as they are mostly affected by ACL injuries owing to sport-related activities.

Numerous other factors such as growing number of knee reconstruction surgeries, increase in aging population coupled with rising incidences of diseases related to age such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and increasing government assistance are continuously contributing to the growth of the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with the cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market. The complications associated with the treatment, lack of skilled or trained physicians, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

Top Players in Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis and Treatment Market:

Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), DePuy Synthes, Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc. (U.S.), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Breg, Inc. (U.S.), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), Össur hf. (Iceland), BSN Medical GmbH (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH (Germany), THUASNE SA (France), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries Inc. (U.S.), Corin Group (UK), United Orthopedic Corporation (Taiwan), Exactech Inc. (U.S.), Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing (Japan), Tornier Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation of Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis and Treatment Market:

The global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, injury type, product, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. Based on type, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The segments for injury type for the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market are classified as grade I, grade II, and grade III. On the basis of product, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as cemented implants, cement-less implants, partial implants, and revision implants.

Based on indication, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, trauma, and others. The diagnosis segment for the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as imaging others. The imaging segment is further classified as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound, laparoscopy, and others.

Based on treatment, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as surgery, therapies, devices, and others. Surgery can be further sub-divided into arthroscopy, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction, and others. The therapies include rehabilitation and physical therapies. The devices include elastic bandages and others. On the basis of end-user, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is classified as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), and others. Geographically, the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market has been segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is further segmented into North America and South America. North America is further classified as the U.S. and Canada. The European cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe. The Asia Pacific cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis of Cruciate Ligament Diagnosis and Treatment Market:

The Americas dominates the cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market owing to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis among the elderly population, well-developed surgical technology, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the leading players.

This market is attracting many key participants such as Stryker Corporation; Zimmer Biomet; DePuySynthes, Inc., Arthrex, Inc.; Smith & Nephew plc; and CONMED Corporation. For instance, Smith & Nephew acquired the diversified product portfolio for orthopedic soft tissue repair from ArthroCare Corporation further strengthening the position of the company in the global market.

Europe holds the second position in the cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market. It is expected that the rising contribution towards research and development for the development of surgical implants and increasing competition among marketers for drug launch are likely to drive the European cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market. For instance, in May 2017 Ablynx, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Belgium, announced the completion of a preclinical package for a novel nanobody, ALX-1141 for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Merck will now be responsible for the further clinical development of the molecule.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand for treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure. For instance, in July 2017, Kolon Pharmaceutical got the approval for the World’s first cell and gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis in Korea. Thus, all these factors are cumulatively responsible for the growth in this region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global cruciate ligament diagnosis and treatment market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

