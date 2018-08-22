Digital Inks Market Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2026

Global Digital Inks Market: Overview

Digital inks are inks primarily used to print a digital image directly onto a medium by using high-volume inkjet or laser printers. Two types of digital inks are inkjet inks and electrography inks. Inkjet inks are less expensive than electrography inks and they are mostly used in applications such as labels and computer printouts. Inkjet inks utilize a special type of ink to print on paper, which consists of dyes that are thoroughly mixed with a high-fluid vehicle, thus forming fine drops with electric charge.

Electrography inks are majorly used in computer laser printers and photocopy machines. They offer high speed and excellent print quality for images, graphics, and text. The digital inks market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, with increase in the adoption of digital printing. Digital printing facilitates short turnaround time, on-demand printing, and even, modification of the image used for each impression. Digital inks are mostly used for applications such as desktop publishing, variable data printing, fine art, and advertising.

Global Digital Inks Market: Drivers & Restrains

The digital inks market is primarily driven by low VOC emissions and increasing demand from the textile industry. As the textile industry continues to evolve, printing has gained a sizable foothold in the industry. Furthermore, the advent of digital printing in textiles has led to the increasing demand for customization and efficient production equipment. Color and design flexibility of digital textile printing enables better personalization and customization. This, in turn, reduces the need for storage of large stocks. Thus, the digital inks market for digital printing is expanding rapidly in the textile segment. Moreover, the development in technology and introduction of high-speed single-pass large printers have led to the replacement of old, conventional printers. Furthermore, increasing shift toward usage of eco-friendly digital inks and continuous evolvement of technologies for digital inks (such as piezo technology-based inkjet printing heads) are anticipated to propel the demand for digital inks market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for UV-cured printing inks, water-based inks, and Electron Beam (EB) curing is projected to boost the digital inks market further during the forecast period.

Global Digital Inks Market: Key Segments

The global digital inks market can be segmented based on formulation, material, end-use industry, and region. Based on formulation, the digital inks market can be divided into solvent-based, UV-cured, water-based, and others. Based on material, the digital inks market can be classified into plastics, paper, textile, and ceramics & glass. In terms of end-use industry, the global digital inks market can be classified into publication, packaging, advertising & promotion, glass printing, ceramic tiles printing, and clothing & household textile.

