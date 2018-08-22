Apricot Lane Helps Fashion Merchandisers Build Their Fashion Business

The fashion boutique franchise offers an opportunity for fashion merchandisers to start their boutique, empowering them to enjoy an independent career in the retail industry.

[United States of America, 08/22/2018]— Apricot Lane gives fashion merchandisers a chance to use their fashion buying and merchandising skills in establishing their boutique. The franchise company believes that these candidates have an eye for style and design that is ideal for a clothing business.

The clothing boutique franchise says, “Working in fashion means that you never have a dull day, you never run out of pretty things to look at, and you never see the same thing twice. Working independently in fashion may seem like a dream too wild to even consider, but Apricot Lane gives you just such an opportunity.”

A Business That Lasts

Apricot Lane franchisees can enjoy several benefits from this opportunity since the franchise’s stores have the potential to earn a significant income. The company’s stores are in high traffic shopping districts, tourist areas, and busy downtown locations.

Even better, Apricot Lane’s selection will readily appeal to a number of customers. It adds, “We stand apart by offering customers the best of cutting-edge styles in a faster and more affordable way.”

The franchise company also helps franchisees gain access to the most significant fashion trade shows in the country. This kind of exposure ensures that every boutique features the latest styles in retail fashion.

The company shares that once the store is established in its location, the franchisee has the option to sell or pass it on.

A Growing Industry

According to Apricot Lane, fast fashion has shown impressive growth in retail apparel shopping in America. One of the reasons that influence this growth is the affordability of the products. Additionally, fast fashion makes it easier for consumers to get their hands on items they have seen on runways. Despite its limited production, the industry continuously adds new inventory.

Women’s apparel may showcase a 17.2 percent growth by 2020, Apricot Lane reveals. This data shows that investing in this industry could pay off.

About Apricot Lane

Apricot Lane, which started in 2007, is a clothing boutique franchise offering the trendiest fashion apparel, handbags, jewelry, and gifts. The franchise’s corporate buyers update its selection with the hottest fashion items hot off the runway. The company enjoys international exposure with two of its locations in the Las Vegas and San Diego airports. It has gained recognition for its work in 3Strands Global in the award-winning CNN Freedom Project documentary, “Every Day in Cambodia.”

For more information, visit https://apricotlanefranchise.com today.