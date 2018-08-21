Global High Pressure Processing Market Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report High Pressure Processing Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of High Pressure Processing. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of High Pressure Processing Market by equipment type(vertical hpp equipment, horizontal hpp equipment), by application(meat, fruits & vegetables, seafood, juice & beverages, and others), by end users(smes, large production plants, groups) through main geographies in the Global High Pressure Processing Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the High Pressure Processing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global High Pressure Processing Market are Avure Technologies Inc., Chic Freshertech, Baotou Kefa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Hiperbaric Espana, Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH, Kobe Steel Ltd., Thyssenkrupp Ag, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Beskyd Frycovice A.S., Motivatit Seafoods L.L.C., and Millard Refrigerated Services, among others.

The global high pressure processing market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2023, growing with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2017 to 2023. high pressure processing (HPP) is a technology which is used as a natural option for processing an extensive range of food products. It is a freezing pasteurization technique in which the final packed products are introduced into a container and then the container is subjected to the maximum level of isostatic pressure put by water. The high pressure removes the bacteria, yeasts, moulds, parasites and viruses present in food, extending the life of the product and guaranteeing the safety of food. It eliminates the need for thermal degradation.

HPP is a natural and environmentally friendly process that helps in maintaining the characteristics of the ingredient (such as nutrients) and the flavor. This technology meets the demands related to thermal methods, removes the vitamin and changes the flavor of the food while HPP maintain the taste as well as the vitamins which are very essential for the consumer. HPP technology is put into practice by seafood & meat processors to satisfy the desired softness and extract the meat from crustaceans.

Segments Covered:

High pressure processing market is broadly classified on the basis of equipment types, production size and end-use applications. Equipment such as batch processing and semi-continuous processing are available depending upon the size of production including low scaled to medium and high scale production capacities. Large scale production is normally seen in developed economies, while small and mid-scale are gaining prominence in developing economies.

On the basis of applications, HPP market is broadly segmented into juices and beverages, vegetable products, meat products and seafood products. Juices and beverages along with meat products cover the majority of HPP applications. HPP equipment in vegetable products, though has a relatively low presence, is gaining wide prominence among food processing industries and is anticipated to witness above average growth rate during the forecast period, 2017 – 2023. On the basis of end users, the high pressure processing market is categorized into Smes, Large Production Plants, Groups.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the various regions covered, North America dominated the global high pressure processing market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of high pressure processing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of high pressure processing. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the high pressure processing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to high pressure processing market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the high pressure processing market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on high pressure processing market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the high pressure processing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

