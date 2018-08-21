Global Fertility Drug Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Cohesive government policies and rising investment will drive the growth of fertility drug market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global fertility drug market. According to the OMR analysis, the global fertility drug market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global fertility drug market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing investment by pharma companies in treatment centers. The global fertility drug market is segmented on the basis of gender type, treatment type, infertility type and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, patent analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Browse Full Report At: Global Fertility Drug Market Research

The government organizations are playing a major role in the growth of fertility drug market. Infertility is becoming a public health concern globally. The government in various countries has taken various initiatives and introduced schemes and policies for the treatment of infertility. For an instance: state government in Hyderabad, India in November 2017, announced for setting up of infertility treatment centers in government hospitals. The first target of the initiative was Gandhi Hospital and thereafter the infertility treatment centers started other hospitals too. Furthermore, a groundbreaking fertility initiative in Japan was launched under which the public money would be used to pay for women for freezing eggs for use later in their life. Under a three-year pilot scheme at Juntendo University Urayasu hospital in July 2016. State funds are to be used in Japan and possibly the world for covering 80% of the freezing eggs cost for local women of age 25 to 34, who have the option of using them until they reach 45.

Related Reports: Healthcare Industry Research

The global fertility drug market is geographically divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. Europe is expected to be leading region in global fertility drug market. The European market is driven by high prevalence rate of infertility in the UK, Germany, France and other European countries. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all the regions for the forecast period of 2018-2023. The improvement in economy and healthcare facility is expected to boost the market in Asian countries in the forecast period.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Fertility Drug Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

Global Fertility Drug Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Fertility Drug Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.