Fog Computing Market- Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Highlights:

The increasing expansion of Internet of things and wireless connectivity of physical objects is expected in high generation of data. It will become need of an hour to efficiently manage the data on network edge than to process on cloud. Fog computing will support in solving the problem at data level by keeping intelligence at the local area network, then processing through a cloud computing data center. This factor is expected in the high adoption of Fog computing in the forecast period.

The study indicates that many players are taking initiatives in the development of Fog Computing Market. Major players such as Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), and Intel Corporation (U.S.) are undertaking development plans deliver the business value of fog computing. The fog computing is expected to support the SME’s and Large-scale organizations by offering advantages such as reducing the amount of data sent to the cloud, efficient management of data, allows decision making at the network edge, and long-term analytics among others.

The factors driving the growth of the fog computing market are increasing applications of internet of things in smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare among others. Other factors supporting the high adoption of fog computing are high response time, high network bandwidth, minimizes network latency, and problem solving at data level among other. Some of the factors limiting the growth of fog computing are security and privacy issues, and authentication issues among others.

Get Sample Copy of Fog Computing Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2578

Key Players:

The prominent players in the fog computing market are – Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), ARM Ltd. (U.K.), Schneider Electric Software, LLC (Japan), PrismTech Corporation (U.S.), and Nebbiolo Technologies (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Fog Computing market is segmented on the basis of type and applications.

Fog Computing Market by Type:

Hardware

Software

Fog Computing Market by Application:

Smart Energy

Smart Buildings and Home Automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Industries/Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fog computing is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America would dominate the fog computing market owing to factors such as increasing adoption of internet of things in applications such as smart homes and connected healthcare. The various players contributing in the development of fog computing market are located in North America such as Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Dell Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Asia Pacific fog computing market is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as growing interest of the government, cloud and data centre companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations towards cloud computing and digital economy.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fog-computing-market-2578

Intended Audience:

Small & Large Enterprises

Government Bodies

IT & Telecommunications Companies

Healthcare organizations

Utilities Companies

Smart Energy Organizations

Financial organizations

Data center Companies

IT infrastructure providers

Software providers

System integrators

Network service providers

Cloud providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com