Building security enhanced with the growth of global digital security and surveillance solutions market

The global Digital Security and Surveillance (DSS) Solutions Market is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9-10% in the coming year, which was valued at almost USD 40 billion in 2017. Digital security and surveillance market of the world is expanding with the increasing security concerns, government investments in public safety, the launch of new applications and other supporting features.

Digital security and surveillance offer services like building surveillance, mobile surveillance, intelligent traffic, business intelligence, and so on. The evolving digitalization has changed the surveillance system from a traditional analogue system to digital internet protocol-based technology with more efficiency and accuracy. The availability of high-quality videos and video analytics like facial recognition are improving the significance of digital security and surveillance solutions in different application areas.

The advantages of the IP-based DSS solutions like improved reliability, monitoring abilities, cost-efficiency, video analytics, and scalability are burgeoning the demand for global digital security and surveillance solutions market around the world. Additionally, the increased requirement for safety and security in infrastructural and construction industry, government funding in improving the safety, growing investments in the research and development, advancements in the technology, raising terrorist threats across the globe and other factors are driving the worldwide market for DSS solutions.

Based on the geographical distribution, the global digital security and surveillance solutions market is segmented into the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America with the advanced nations like Canada and the United States of America is expected to continue its leadership in the forecast period due to the increased illegal activities and strict government regulations in the region. Nevertheless, the European and Asia Pacific regions are also expected to witness a high growth rate in the future owing to the population growth and technological advances in the regions.

The key players of the global digital security and surveillance market are Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, and Flir Systems, Inc.

