Special Tools for Left-Handed Stylists Available with Scissor Tech US

Left-handed people have different experiences with tools, including scissors. Scissor Tech US provides specially designed scissors to meet the needs of stylists who have difficulties using regular scissors.

[SARASOTA, 8/20/2018]—The United States’ population comprises only up to 15 percent left-handed people, which makes left-handed-oriented tools a niche while all everyday tools are designed for the dominant right-handed users. That is where Scissor Tech US can help.

Although a minor nuisance for some, working with the wrong tools affects their experience or technique. For hairstylists, this means difficulty working with scissors designed for right-handed users. Scissor Tech US seeks to change this; with its left-handed scissor collection, stylists can achieve the right experience and technique for their practice.

Left-Handed Scissors

Scissor Tech US provides a range of professional-quality hair styling scissors. Left-handed hairdressers and barbers will appreciate scissors specially designed for their needs. The company provides a comfortable fit for the thumb and fingers without the need to adjust to another hand.

Its collection comes in different designs for different purposes. These include offset scissors, swivel shears, thinning scissors, and different bundles and sets. Interested customers buy Scissor Tech US’ products online. If they do not find the right pair or brand that they need, they may contact the company.

Online Store

Scissor Tech US started in 1998 and expanded its reach to include hairstylists within and outside the country. The company sources products directly from top brand manufacturers. Its prices remain comparatively low because its online store keeps costs down. Customers can receive the products at nearly half the average price.

About Scissor Tech US

Scissor Tech US provides professional hairdressing scissors. Featuring pieces that provide various functional designs to help hairstylists with their experience and technique, the company carries only top brands such as Matsui and Yasaka. Established in 1998, Scissor Tech US continues to provide reliable products at lower prices.

Customers receive free shipping anywhere in the United States, a seven-day return policy, and a lifetime warranty on manufacturing defects on Matsui products.

Interested in top-quality hairdressing scissors? Visit their website at https://scissortec.com/ today to view their products.