Over-the-Counter Drug Market to 2024: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Over-the-Counter Drug Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Over-the-Counter Drug.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Over-the-Counter Drug Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market are Johnson & Johnson, Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omega Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. According to report the global over-the-counter drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Product innovation in the over-the-counter drug market like making different products for the similar illness depending on their severity. Moreover, this will help as one product for severe conditions and the other for mild. However, product innovations in the over-the-counter drug market are anticipated to boos the growth of the market globally over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of people towards non-prescription drugs in developing countries coupled with easy availability and affordability is the key factor responsible for the growth of over-the-counter drugs market across the globe. Moreover, increasing awareness related to general health concerns, cost saving advantage of OTC drugs that do not require direct consultation of doctor and advancements in pharmaceuticals industry will further drive the global over-the-counter drugs market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global over-the-counter drug market covers segments such as, route of administration and therapeutic class. On the basis of route of administration the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into parenteral, topical, oral and others. On the basis of therapeutic class the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into pain medications, gastrointestinal drugs, dietary supplements, respiratory drugs and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global over-the-counter drug market such as, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omega Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global over-the-counter drug market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of over-the-counter drug market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the over-the-counter drug market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the over-the-counter drug market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

