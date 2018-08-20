Food Technology: Meetings and Discussion

November 14-15, 2018 | Rome, Italy

Food technology is a branch of food science and nutrition that deals with the production processes that make foods. Food has been a fundamental need of our reality. Consumption of nourishing food guarantees development in kids and youth, keeps up great well-being all through life. Supplements are segments of sustenance’s required for body in sufficient quantity for legitimate development, multiplication and driving ordinary life. Our body requires both essential and nonessential food materials. A food should be rich in nutrients in order to meet the requirements of the body. Less nutrition in the body leads to various diseases and hence affects the metabolism of the body.

Global food technology market is drastically increasing every minute. By 2022 the growth of food technology market is over $250.43 billion in all over the globe. Each aspect of food technology market is blooming. The global market for yeast products reached $5.8 billion in 2013. In 2019, this market is expected to grow $9.2 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2013 to 2019. The global market of probiotic ingredients, supplements, and foods reached nearly $23.1, $27.1 billion in 2012 & 2013 and in 2018 expected growth is $36.7 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% over the five-year period from 2013 to 2018. With $21.7 and $23 billion in 2012 & 2013 and expected reach of $31.3 billion by 2018, the global market for equipment used in food processing and packaging is rising at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2013 to 2018.

