Trend. How to choose a hoverboard?

This electric skateboard

invests many sidewalks, but it can present dangerous failures. Some tips to choose from.

A silhouette that runs on the asphalt, higher and faster than the wretched pedestrians: although it does have wheels, the hoverboard , inspired by that of Marty McFly, a famous character of Back to the future , makes now part of the urban landscape.

Also called “gyroskate”, this mini-platform with two side wheels turns to electrical energy thanks to lithium batteries to recharge at home. The machine is a priori easy to use after a little practice: we lean forward slightly to advance, back to brake, and play with his ankles to turn.

Since its commercialization in Europe, in 2015, the hoverboard accumulates the pans. Many Chinese-made machines have serious failures. During use or recharging, their batteries overheat and sometimes explode. Several cases of fire caused by these poor quality accumulators attest to the dangerousness of these hoverboards at low cost. At the end of August, two machines caught fire again in the West. So how to choose a non-hazardous, reliable and durable board?

The CE norm, an imperative

The first step is to define the use that will be made of it. Leisure, sport, means of transport? From this choice will depend the size of the wheels (6.5, 8 or 10 inches). If you want to make freestyle tricks, you will opt for smaller wheels, which make the board more manoeuvrable. If the goal is to walk in the city, we will choose median diameters to gain stability. The maximum diameter will be necessary to face more rugged surfaces.

Question price, below 300 €, the quality will be less, even doubtful. The price increases with the size of the wheels: there is between 300 and 400 € for a 6.5 inches, up to 800 € for 10 inches.

In any case, we will make sure of two things. First, that the battery is in compliance with CE standards, rarely the case of explosive batteries. Then the seller offers a customer service and a repair shop based in France.

We also learn about the accessories provided with the hoverboard : battery cable, also CE standards, transport bag for the board. And a remote control that turns the device on and off.

As for the hoverboard without wheels, it is the subject of many fantasies and experiments … One of them has resulted in a magnetic system for moving in levitation, above a magnetic circuit. But McFly’s gear is not about to see the light on our sidewalks …

