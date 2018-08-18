Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Rising incidence and prevalence of life style oriented diseases are driving the growth of bioabsorbable stent market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global bioabsorbable stent market. According to the OMR analysis, the global bioabsorbable stent market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period 2018-2023. The global bioabsorbable stent market has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing geriatric population base. The global bioabsorbable stent market is segmented on the basis of polymer type, drugs, applications, end users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights.

Browse Full Report At: Bioabsorbable Stents Market

“Rising population pool with aged people is one of the major factors for the growth of bioabsorbable stent market. Ageing is associated with the damage to the cells at biological level. This factor weakens the immune system over time and ends the capacity of the body to repair itself, resulting in the increased risk of developing different diseases. The diabetes prevalence increases with increasing age. Diabetics are at increased risk of CVD. One in four adults with age 65 years and above in the US is diabetic. According to the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center in 2014, 40% of male and 34.4%% of female aged between 40 and 59 years had coronary heart disease in the US. While 70.2% male and 70.9% female of age between 60 and 79 years; and 83% of male and 87.1% of female with age more than 80 years had coronary heart disease.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions which includes North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America has been dominating the bioabsorbable stent market due to highest healthcare spending, sophisticated healthcare system, and large pool of target population. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The rise in the number of cardiovascular patient and increasing medical tourism in the APAC region, economic developments and government reforms, especially in countries such as China and India, are supporting market growth in this region.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

