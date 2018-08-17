The utilities sector will dominate the Field Service Management Market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Field Service Management Market By Solution (Work Order Management, Scheduling and Routing, Inventory Management and Others); By Deployment Model (Cloud, Hybrid, On Premise); By User Type (SMES, Large Enterprise); By End Use Industry (Transportation, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas etc.); By Service & Geography – Forecast(2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by efficient planning of projects and growing adoption of mobile applications.

North America will Dominate the Field Service Management Market

North America will dominate the field service management market during the forecast period. Companies are willing to invest in developing technologies in countries of the U.S. and Canada. Optimized infrastructure costs and technology advancements will enhance the growth of field service software in North America. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region in the forecast period followed by Europe. In Asia Pacific, the growth of the market is due to the growing number of end user industries along with the growing demand for optimized workflow.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The utilities sector will dominate the Field Service Management Market in the forecast period. This is due to the need for automating business processes in power plants which need to enhance their productivity for improving their business. The oil and gas industry will have a huge growth due to increasing demand for petroleum products. The construction industry is also expected to have a fast growth due to industrialisation and increasing population, especially in the countries of India and China. The growth of the construction industry leads to the adoption of field maintenance software.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Growing need for improved efficiency will propel the demand for the field service management industry.

Growth of the construction industry spurs the demand for the field service management during the forecast period.

Increasing number of end user industries provides opportunities to the field service management market.

Advancement of cloud services will support the integration of the cloud to the (Field Service Management (FSM) software. This factor will boost the demand for the field maintenance software.

Key Players of the Field Service Management Market

The key players of the Field Service Management Market include Clicksoftware, IFS, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Clicksoftware helps in optimizing field resources for enhancing productivity. It delivers an exceptional experience that attracts customers. IFS provides Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software products, such as Project ERP) software products and manufacturing ERP. Microsoft has introduced Dynamics 365 which is used for field service. It delivers an end to end service experience. Oracle has provided the Oracle Field Service Cloud which is built on self learning and predictive technology. This service helps you to solve business problems.

The Field Service Management Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

High degree of technological advancements in developing countries will bolster the growth of the Field Service Management Market.

Field Service Management Market By Solution Scheduling and Routing Customer Engagement Management Work order Management Invoicing and Accounting Inventory Management Mobile Field Execution Warranty Management Service Contract Management Reporting and Dashboards Performance Management Others

Field Service Management Market By Service Installation/ Implementation Training and Support Consulting Managed Services Others

Field Service Management Market By Deployment Model Cloud On Premise Hosted

Field Service Management Market By User Type Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES) Large Enterprises

Field Service Management Market By End User Industry Aerospace and Defense Military and Defense Commercial Aviation System Integrators MRO Others BFSI Insurance Financial Banking Service Providers Energy and Power Power Generation Distribution and Transmission Food and Beverage Healthcare Manufacturing Semiconductor and Electronics Process Manufacturing General Manufacturing Metal and Mining Mining Metal Foundry Oil and Gas On Shore Off Shore Pharmaceutical Telecom Transportation Automotive Railway Maritime Water and Wastewater Management Others

Field Service Management Market By Geography (20+ countries)

Field Service Management Market Entropy

Company Profiles Clicksoftware IFS Microsoft Oracle General Electric Astea International ServicePower Technologies SalesForce Praxedo SAP SE



More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

