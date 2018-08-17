Ride the Digital Transformation Wave with Newgen at FIBAC 2018

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms,today announced its participation at the FICCI-IBA Annual Banking Conference (FIBAC)2018. The event will be held at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai on 20th and 21st August, 2018.

“Banking in India is evolving at a pace which makes it imperative for banks and financial institutions to constantly reinvent and redefine the way they work. Newgen banking solutions augment profitability and business growth by enabling banks to automate processes end-to-end and provide a futuristic banking experience to customers,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Meet Newgen experts at booth number #S9 to discover how banks and financial institutions can become more agile and cost effective transforming critical business processes. Engage with them to understand how these organizations can invest in innovative technologies to meet the demands of a digital customer.

Newgen solutions for the banking industry offer a configurable unified platform, built on BPM, ECM and CCM, to streamline various processes. The processes include account opening, loan origination, trade finance, payments and many others. Moreover, new-age technologies like social, mobility, robotic process automation and digital sensing augment digital transformation. These solutions help businesses respond proactively to the ever-changing market dynamics,enabling greater productivity, enhanced customer experiences, and improved regulatory compliance.

FIBAC,a flagship annual conference is a platform that encourages the proliferation of digital transformation in the banking and financial sector not only from India but also across geographies.