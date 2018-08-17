Global US Melanoma Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities

Market Scenario:

Melanoma is a type of cancer that develops from pigment containing cells known as melanocytes. It is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Sometimes they develop from moles showing significant change in color, increase in size, itchiness, irregular edges, changein color or skin breakdown. Exposure to ultra violet light in people with low pigment levels. The tumor can be either malignant or benign. Types of melanoma are superficial spreading melanoma, nodular melanoma, lentigo maglina melanoma, acral lentigious melanoma and others. About 98% of melanoma is localized in the US. Skin cancer are most common cancers in the US. Treatment available for melanoma include biologic therapy, immune therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery. Ultra violet exposure is known as risk factor of melanoma. Superficial spreading melanoma is the type of melanoma affecting large number of people in the US. The disease is more common in men than women.

The US market of melanoma is expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 from US$ 2.4 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 8.3%.

Segments:

US melanoma market has been segmented on the basis of type (superficial spreading, nodular, lentigo maglina, acral lentigious and others), by gender (male and female), by treatment (immunotherapy, biologic therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, surgery and others), by diagnosis (ABCDE, ugly duckling, biopsy, and others) and by end users (hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research centers, clinics, laboratories).

Regional Analysis of Melanoma Market:

Melanoma market in the US is divided into states comprising of Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, California and, Virginia and Rest of US. California accounts for the largest market for melanoma in US followed by Florida and Ohio. California and Florida are key regions for melanoma market. Large number of melanoma cases are found in this region. New York is the third largest market after Florida. According to American Society of Dermatology, prevalence of melanoma is gradually increasing. and this spreads across the body. Number of skin cancer patients is growing steadily in Florida and Texas. This is due to their exposure to ultraviolet rays and extensive use of tanning beds in these regions. Technological advancement in the field of treatment and diagnosis of melanoma in the US also drives this market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies tanning beds as “moderate risk” devices.

Key Players for Melanoma Market:

Some of the Key Players in this market are: Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc. Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Novartis International AG. Pfizer, Vical and Ziopharm.

Detailed Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope Of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Skin Cancer

4.1.2 Increased Emphasis On Early Detection Of Cancer

4.1.3 Increasing Inclination Towards Preventive Care

4.2 Restrains

4.2.1 Risk Associated With Blood Transfusion

…Continued

