Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Avoiding Payroll Errors & Effectively Handling Paying Methods, Terminated Employees, Business Expense, Record Maintenance and Much More” attendees will understand how to avoid the potholes, missteps and deep pits of processing paychecks—from gross wages to final paychecks and more. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Aug 30, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Payroll errors can be very expensive for the company, not just in terms of money but also about reputation. Some payroll problems are very common and pre-knowledge is good so that they can be avoided. Understanding some common issues that payroll department will have to face the key to process your payroll.

Properly administering an employee’s compensation is not limited to just calculating the hourly rate times the number of hours worked. From ensuring that the gross wages are correct, through taxation and finally the method of payment, every step can be a misstep into the mud and mire of noncompliance.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Vicki M. Lambert, CPP, is President and Academic Director of The Payroll Advisor™, a firm specializing in payroll education and training. The company offers a payroll news service which keeps payroll professionals up-to-date on the latest rules and regulations. With over 35 years of hands-on experience in all facets of payroll functions as well as over 20 years as a trainer and author, Ms. Lambert has become the most sought-after and respected voice in the practice and management of payroll issues. She has conducted open market training seminars on payroll issues across the United States that have been attended by executives and professionals from some of the most prestigious firms in business today.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• The pitfalls to avoid when paying by direct deposit and paycards

• How to determine the fair market value and proper taxation for prizes and rewards when paid in means other than cash

• How to avoid the deep compliance pit of failure to calculate overtime correctly when paying an employee bonus, prizes and rewards—whether in cash or tangible personal property

• How to account for the value of fringe benefits paid to employees

• What to do with business expense reimbursements

• When to give employees paystubs or pay statements

• What records need to be maintained to avoid potholes in your compliance

• The legal obligations of paying terminated employees—whether they voluntarily resign or are fired.

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/fda-ftc-regulations-for-advertising-promotion-of-drugs-dietary supplements?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

