Peroxyacetic Acid Market Growth with 7.11% of CAGR by Forecast 2027

Peroxyacetic Acid Market

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Highlights:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market is expected to touch USD $ 1,092.5 Million Dollar by the end of forecasted year with a CAGR of 7.11%.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market demand include growing food demand, rising population and rising preference for clean water. In addition to this, demand is estimated to be propelled by increasing demand for packaged food. Food & beverage is the major end use industry of peroxyacetic industry, where it is used as a preservative. With the growing need for food preservation and growing demand for packaged food, the global peroxyacetic acid demand is anticipated to grow across the globe. The product has got recognition from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as antimicrobial and safe for its use in food & beverage industry. Owing to its development, there are many new applications in food processing and beverage industry being developed in recent years. Growing popularity of bio based products is estimated to propel market demand for peroxyacetic acid. Food & beverage production is growing in Asia-Pacific, as the food demand is increasing. Per acetic acid market is anticipated to grow in parallel with food & beverage production.

Peroxyacetic Acid is considered ad the most grounded oxidizing agent with a scope of applications including sanitization, disinfection, bleaching and sterilization. These applications mostly decompose in to the environment and do not leave any unsafe build up. These flexible properties of the chemical settle on it the favoured choice of different family, households and end users.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Insight:

Peroxyacetic Acid if consumed in higher concentrations can cause burns and indigestion. It also has side effects such as eye irritation, skin irritation, and respiratory uneasiness. Such side effects of the products is restricting its use in wide applications. Moreover, per acetic acid is mixture of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), acetic acid (CH3COOH), catalyst and, other component. The price of these components is affected by the demand from different industries.

Peroxyacetic Acid is used in the major applications such as food industry, healthcare industry, water treatment industry, pulp & paper industries and others such as agriculture and laundry. Peroxyacetic acid is utilized as an antimicrobial for indoor hard surfaces, for example, bathrooms, washrooms, medicinal offices, sustenance foundations and rural premises. It can furthermore be utilized as a part of wineries, beverage plants, and bottling works as pasteurizers, on nourishment preparing equipment, in dairy/cheddar handling plants, as disinfectant in therapeutic supplies, in pulp industry for anticipation of bio film development, and as disinfectant and water purifier. It can also be used to protect food for a longer period of time. This chemical is commercially sold in its refined structure, distilled or as a 1-50% solution containing hydrogen peroxide acidic acid and water.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Key Players:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Key Players in this included are: Solvay Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Promox S.P.A, Christeyns, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Peroxychem, Seitz Gmbh and others.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Key Findings:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market and is expected to reach $1,092.5 million by 2027

Disinfectant accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period

Regionally, Europe holds the largest market share 29%% of global peroxyacetic acid market and is expected to reach $325.1 million by 2027 from $135.5 million in 2015

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2016 to 2027

On the basis of applications, food segment holds 27% market share

Study Objectives of Peroxyacetic Acid Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the peroxyacetic acid market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the peroxyacetic acid market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by applications and its sub-segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global market

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Dynamics:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness a high growth in coming five years. The demand of peroxyacetic acid is poised to be driven by growing food demand, rising population and rising preference for clean water. Furthermore, increasing demand for packaged food has also propelled the demand of peroxyacetic acid. Moreover, citing the demand and potentials of peroxyacetic acid, the governments of various countries are also providing funds and grants for developing new and advanced technology for peroxyacetic acid. However, fluctuating raw material prices and lack of product knowledge are some factors which can hinder the growth of the market up to some extent.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Competitive Analysis:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market is highly fragmented, and top 10 manufacturers in the market are estimated to account share in between 20% to 25% in overall production in 2015. Solvay SA and Evoniks industries are estimated to be the largest producer in the global market. Other niche and small manufacturers from China are estimated to account 75% to 80% production of overall peroxyacetic acid production. Companies operating in food and paper & pulp industries are major buyers of peroxyacetic acid. Moreover, buyers from food industry procure in relatively small amount, however pulp & paper companies prefer bulk amount for its use in pulp bleaching application.

