Immunohematology Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Immunohematology Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Immunohematology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Immunohematology.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Immunohematology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Immunohematology Market are Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, IMMUCOR, INC., Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company,, Merck KGaA and Siemens Healthineers. According to report the global immunohematology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Immunohematology is generally known as blood banking. Immunohematology assists in the screening of blood antigens, Rh factor, plasma, and white blood cell components in the donor blood. It is a branch of hematology that studies antigen antibody reactions and analogous phenomena as they relate to the pathogenesis and clinical manifestations of blood disorders.

Technological improvements in devices and reagents available for immunohematology testing and development of automated systems are some of the primary factors that is responsible for driving the immunohematology market. However high cost of maintenance and low awareness regarding the availability of these products in the developing and the underdeveloped economies may hamper the market growth. Initiatives to increase awareness of blood donations globally is expected to create lucrative opportunities for this market.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. U.S drives the North America Immunohematology market. Wide base of diagnostic laboratories & blood banks and increase adoption of advance technologies in hospitals and diagnostic centers of U.S are some of major factors responsible for driving the growth of the North America market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income in emerging countries like India and China and increasing awareness regarding immunohematology technologies.

Segment Covered

The report on global immunohematology market covers segments such as, product, application and end-user. On the basis of product the global immunohematology market is categorized into analyzers & systems and reagents. On the basis of application the global immunohematology market is categorized into blood transfusion, pregnancy, organ transplantation and laboratory resolution of percentage problems. On the basis of end-user the global immunohematology market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and blood banks.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global immunohematology market such as, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols S.A., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, IMMUCOR, INC., Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company,, Merck KGaA and Siemens Healthineers.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global immunohematology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of immunohematology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the immunohematology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the immunohematology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

