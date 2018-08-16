Cupferron Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025Cupferron Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Cupferron, the ammonium salt of N-nitroso-N-phenyl hydroxylamine, is an important biological and analytical reagent. It is in the form of light yellow to white bright crystalline flakes. It has sweet odor. Cupferron is easily soluble in ether, alcohol, benzene, and water. It is used as an agent in the solvent extraction of iron, vanadium, copper, tin, titanium, and other elements from other metals. Cupferron is also used as a masking agent for the determination of rare earth elements and as a precipitating agent. Cupferron is believed to be a human carcinogen on the basis of indication of carcinogenicity in experiments with animals. Exposure to the substance can cause several complications in humans such as gastrointestinal disturbances and irritation in skin, eyes, and respiratory tract.

Cupferron is used as an analytical and biological reagent in industries such as bioscience, pharmaceutical, and predominantly, biotechnology. The global analytical reagents industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, due to factors such as growth and technological advancements in the application in fields of biotechnology and bioscience. This is expected to be the key driver for the global cupferron market. Another major factor propelling the market is the advancement of research and development activities in fields such as biotechnology, bioscience, and pharmaceutical. Based on end-user, the cupferron market has been divided into research & academic institutions, forensic laboratories, commercial & contract manufacturers, and clinical laboratories. Among end-users, the research & academic institutions segment is expected to dominate the global cupferron market during the forecast period. Technological development in end-user industries such as biotechnology and bioscience and rise in the number of skilled labor in developing countries have broadened the opportunity for research outsourcing in developing countries in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Industrial processes viz. cosmetic product manufacturing and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing are a few of the key commercial applications of cupferron. Clinical laboratories and forensic laboratories segments are expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies to these laboratories.

Major players in the global cupferron market include Richman Chemical Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Simagchem Corporation, and Hangzhou Meite Chemical Co., Ltd.