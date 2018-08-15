KingNod Glass Specializes in Fire Glass Worldwide for Fire Pits, Landscaping and Fish Ponds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Qingdao, China (Aug 14, 2018) – Colored fire pit and fire glass are some of the most highly sought types of glass in the world. It’s tempered to withstand the high heat requirements of modern fire pits and gas fireplaces. KingNod Glass specializes in glass for the fire pit that won’t burn, melt or become discolored, even with extensive use.

The fire pit glass offered by KingNod Glass is tempered to the highest specifications, available in multiple colors, and undergoes an extensive tumbling and polishing process to ensure there are no sharp or rough edges. Fire glass can withstand temperatures of up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit (760 Celsius) and can be used with propane and natural gas.

There’s no toxic ash, fumes, smoke or soot with glass for the fire pit and the wide variety of colors offered by the company makes it highly attractive to retail customers, enabling them to match their fire glass to any décor. Fire pit glass is available in multiple sizes as beads, rocks, chips and stones. It’s also offered in crushed mirrored and reflective glass.

Fire glass is appropriate for indoor and outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, fire pans and fire tables. It sparkles, shines and reflects firelight to enhance ambiance wherever it’s used. The extensive array of fire glass offered by KingNod Glass has made the company a premier provider of the specialty glass around the world.

An increasing number of companies are seeing an elevated demand for fire glass for uses in decorative landscaping around plants instead of mulch, in aquariums and fish ponds, to line walkways, and as elements of terrazzo paving. The fire glass is an easy way to add color to landscapes during winter months and in areas prone to droughts. It requires very little maintenance and if fire glass becomes dusty, it can be easily removed and washed to restore it to pristine condition.

The extensive range of quality fire glass and colors available at KingNod Glass has made it one of the premiere providers to suppliers and distributers around the globe. The tempered glass for fire pits is also a favorite with landscapers as accents for fountains, flower beds, and water features for their residential and commercial customers.

KingNod Glass is an experienced manufacturer of landscape glass, decorative glass, fireplace glass, crushed glass, glass grit, glass granules and other glass products. The process used by the company saves energy, protects the environment and is helping to make the world a colorful place. KingNod Glass products are widely used in construction decoration, landscape building, fireplace, terrazzo, sandblasting media, crafts material and other areas.

