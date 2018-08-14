SantaMedical Gets Best Seller Awards for its Wrist Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Santamedical Professional Wrist Digital Blood pressure Monitor – 2 User with Heart Health and Hypertension Indicator is simple to use, portable & gives accurate and reliable result. It has the ability to keep historical 180 blood pressure readings (90 x 2 users) with date and time recordings.

Due to hectic & stressful life Blood Pressure & heart disease is a very common in this moving world. 90% of people suffer from blood pressure, hypertension & heart disease. Blood pressure is of two types’ i.e. High Blood pressure & Low Blood Pressure. For healthy life we all need to keep track of our BP, heartbeat (irregular) & hypertension. Now a day’s people does not have time to go hospitals for regular heath check-up in terms of BP, irregular heartbeat & hypertension. According to today scenario Santamedical Company introduce Wrist Digital Blood Pressure Monitor – 2 User with Heart Health and Hypertension Indicator for the human being to monitor their BP level, heart beat & WHO Hypertension. It is an advanced wrist cuff monitor with advanced technology that automatically inflates to the appropriate level (no adjustments required) while reducing measurement time.

Features

• This machine is Simple to Use

• It can be Portable to everywhere

• The Santamedical’s Wrist Digital Blood Pressure monitor used to display the most accurate and highly reliable readings of the blood pressure of any person.

• It can Store 180 blood pressure readings (90 x 2 users) with date and time recordings.

• It has the ability to Automatic Irregular heartbeat (Arrhythmia) detection and WHO Hypertension Indicator.

Important Instructions for Accurate Readings:

1. Ensure that you are not eating, talking, laughing or smoking for at least 5 minutes before a measurement.

2. Do not talk, read, eat or watch television during measurement. Try your best to relax and avoid distractions.

3. Taking your blood pressure at the same time every day in a relaxed setting will provide a better picture of your blood pressure over time

4. Taking your blood pressure at home and then at your Doctor’s office can sometimes lead to different results, due to heightened anxiety sometimes experienced when visiting the Doctor.

5. Ensure that your arm/wrist and heart are level.

6. Between repeated readings, wait for few minutes

7. During measurement, always sit upright and rest your elbow on a flat surface. Do not cross your legs.