Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2020

On the basis of type, the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is segmented into orthodontic equipment and orthodontic consumables. The equipment used in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market includes dental lasers, scaling units, light cure, dental chairs, handpieces, dental radiology, and CAD/CAM systems. Some of the major consumables used in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market are archwires, brackets, ligatures, and anchorage appliances.

In 2013, the segment of orthodontic consumables held the largest share in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market due to technological advancements and rising preference for cosmetic dentistry. The dental radiology orthodontic equipment segment led the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market in 2013 in terms of revenue. This segment benefits from the introduction of advanced digital radiology and the high cost of the equipment, which allows for a high per-unit profit margin.

The orthodontic consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among the various consumables, self-ligating brackets are expected to observe steady growth during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Presently, Europe and North America collectively form the largest regional market in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market. These regions benefit from factors such as the high disposable income, elevated awareness of consumers regarding orthodontic treatments, improved reimbursement coverage, and availability of advanced technology. Moreover, the wide distribution networks and the rising efforts by orthodontic organizations to promote these treatments in these regions will also support the growth of the regional markets.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. Factors driving this regional market are the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about orthodontic treatments, and availability of skilled orthodontists and innovative technologies.

Players in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market will benefit from the opportunity provided by the high unmet need for orthodontic treatment in emerging nations. These countries offer a healthy platform for enterprises to record high growth. Some of the key players operating in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market are A-dec, DENTSPLY International, GC Corporation, 3Shape A/S, Septodont, Patterson Companies, Henry Schein, and Midmark Corporation.

