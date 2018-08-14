Latest Research on Global Food Additives Market Forecast 2023

We have produced a new premium report Food Additives Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Food Additives. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food Additives Market by type (sweeteners, preservatives, hydrocolloids, flavors, enzymes, emulsifiers, colors), source (synthetic, natural), application (spices, condiments, sauces, dressings, dairy, frozen desserts, convenience foods, beverages) through main geographies in the Global Food Additives Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Food Additives Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Food Additives Market are BASF SE, E.I. Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, and Ingredion Incorporated. According to report the global food additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global food additives market covers segments such as types, source, and application. The types segments include sweeteners, preservatives, hydrocolloids, flavors, enzymes, emulsifiers, colors, anti-caking agents, and acidulants. On the basis of source the global food additives market is categorized into synthetic, and natural. Furthermore, on the basis of application the food additives market is segmented as spices, condiments, sauces & dressings, dairy & frozen desserts, convenience foods, beverages, bakery & confectionery, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food additives market such as, BASF SE, E.I. Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group, and Ingredion Incorporated.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food additives market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food additives market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the food additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

