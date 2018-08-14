Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Effective Tools for Drafting Legally Defensible IEP’s” attendees will understand how to avoid FDA and FTC warning letter. She will also discuss competitive challenges and how to handle them. The event will be held LIVE on Tuesday, Aug 28, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

This presentation will help attendees learn about FDA regulatory compliance requirements for all manufacturers and distributors who want to advertise and/or promote OTC drugs and dietary supplements in the U.S. The relationship between FDA and the FTC will be covered. Guidance will be provided on how to advertise OTC drugs and dietary supplements while avoiding misleading or unsubstantiated claims.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Norma Skolnikis currently a Regulatory Consultant with over 35 years of regulatory experience working with the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. She was Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Americas for Cadbury Adams and Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Adams division of Pfizer before that. Prior to that she was Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs for the Warner-Lambert company and Associate Director Regulatory Affairs at American Home Products Whitehall-Robbins Division.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Understand the relationship between FDA and FTC in regulating consumer advertising

• Understand what product claims are acceptable for advertising and promotion of dietary supplements and OTC drugs.

• Know what to do if FDA or the FTC contact you regarding your advertising or promotional claims

• Learn about FTC’s substantiation standard for advertising and promotion

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/fda-ftc-regulations-for-advertising-promotion-of-drugs-dietary-supplements?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

