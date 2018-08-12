Heart Care Foundation of India to release cartoon-based booklet on safe driving

To create awareness on safe driving measures

during monsoons and winter season, the Heart Care Foundation of India

(HCFI) will come out with a cartoon-based booklet for drivers in

association with the Delhi government’s transport department. The booklet

will be released during the forthcoming 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018

being organized by the HCFI in association with the Delhi government’s

health department and NDMC.

In a recent study commissioned by auto-maker Chevrolet, on road accidents,

it was found that ‘driving during rains’ is considered one of the worst

driving scenarios. The top three common concerns faced by respondents

during rains were poor road conditions like potholes, open manholes,

slippery roads (65%); over-speeding or rash driving (63%); and drunk

driving (54%).

Speaking about this, *Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI*,

said, *“Most of us can get caught off-guard by sudden changes in weather.

The best way to be safe in extremely bad weather is to avoid driving at all

as even for an experienced driver with the best vehicle, the chances of

succumbing to an accident may be high. However, if you do get caught in bad

conditions on the road make sure your headlights are on. It is better to

increase your following distance to more than 2 feet. Braking takes a

longer time on slippery roads and therefore, one should exercise caution

near intersections and stay in one lane as far as possible. If a

thunderstorm starts while you are driving, and visibility is poor, pull

over and wait it out. Avoid the risk of being struck by lightning — stay in

your car and pull off the roadway into a parking lot if possible.”*

In such weather, it is imperative to plan ahead. Not allowing enough time

to reach the destination will increase your stress level and could

adversely affect your driving.

Adding further, *Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP*,

said,* “A safe driver should strive to be physically fit, healthy and in

the best condition possible for the challenges that extreme weather might

throw at him. In adverse weather conditions it is even more important to be

alert, using all your senses to identify potential dangers.”*

*Some tips from HCFI*

– If an accident occurs or your vehicle stalls, pull as far off the road

as possible, turn on the flashing emergency lights, and move to a safe

area. If there is no safe place next to the road, stay in your car and

remain buckled up.

– Drive in the Tyre prints of the car ahead of you. The water in tyre

prints has already been displaced, so you get better traction.

– If your car hydroplanes, hold the steering wheel steady and lightly

apply brakes. When you feel the tyres touch the pavement, slow until you

regain control.

– Do not speed through standing water.

– Motorcyclists should bear in mind that crosswalk lines and pavement

arrows are super-slick.

– Check the tyres and wipers of your car. According to the Traffic

police, many drivers in accidents say their visibility was hampered as the

car wipers smeared their windshields on a rainy day.

– Do not brake while in a curve if possible. Brake before entering the

curve.

– Do not change lanes. If at all you need to do so, use turn signals for

all lane changes and turn well in advance so that you do not surprise

another driver and cause him to brake.