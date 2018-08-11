money

WALINES, is a new site that allows us all to be contributors and sharing information can be accessed by anyone, especially the public interest in accessing information is increasingly large. Along with that, the digital media world also continues to grow. Responding to this phenomenon, WALINES presents free space that allows you to provide information from various aspects, such as fiction, news, links, and so on. also accommodate the creativity of all friends to send material in various formats, such as writing, photos, or even videos. Online media owners are also provided to place links and content and youtube video links, of course, following the terms and agreements.WALINES is a place of unlimited work guaranteeing your work can be enjoyed and benefit many people.