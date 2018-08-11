Godrej Joka is One of The Best New Project by Godrej Properties

Godrej Developer, known for providing the amazing feature in the residential project, now is working on top class house property on Godrej Joka. This will offer you 2 to 3 BHK apartment with reasonable price & modern amenity collection in Kolkata city at Joka. The builder has held the lands for this project in some times ago after observing with the help of his perfect team. When you are seeking to home for the family and yourself then no one pre-launch apartment will be better than Godrej Joka Kolkata project. This will provide you all essential features in its framework.

Godrej Joka Location & Neighborhood

Godrej Joka Kolkata Home property is surrounded by the complex shopping malls, multi specialty hospitals, engineering colleges, management training institutes and also the superb place for the job oriented. Lots of people are moving toward the city for the jobs and software training and Joka is the best location for the IT professionals in whole Kolkata city. The developer has chosen this place after search much time with the help of their active team. Godrej developer is one of great name in Kolkata real estate which has been changed the status of constructions and building.

Godrej Joka Facilities

Godrej Joka apartment is the wonderful residential apartment with modern amenities. Some of the top indentation facilities are swimming pool with inlet and outlet of water, children’s playing area, clubhouse for celebrating festivals and other parties, gym club, senior citizen sitting area, intercom facilities, wi-fi connectivity, solar energy conservation, rainwater harvesting, multipurpose hall, high speed elevator, 24 hrs security system with security guards, 24 hrs water and electricity supply with generator backup, Meditation hall, yoga centre, maintenance staff, all these luxurious facilities will attracts you to buy your dream home in the Godrej Joka venture property which is located Joka part of the city Kolkata, West Bengal.

Contact us for the property Details

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register Here http://godrejjoka.srkresidency.com/ for more Information.