RFID Market Industrial Applications, Landscape and Growth Prospects Over the Coming Years

Radio frequency identification (RFID) is an automatic wireless data capture technology. It uses radio waves to gather information from tags that are attached to objects for various purposes, such as tracking and automatic identification.

Radiant Insights’s analysts forecast the global RFID market for industrial applications to grow at a CAGR of 2.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global RFID market for industrial applications for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of RFID products across several industrial applications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global RFID market for Industrial Applications 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alien Technology

• Honeywell

• Impinj

• Unitech Electronics

• Zebra

Market driver

• Increase in industrial applications of RFID

Market challenge

• Data security and consumer privacy issues

Market trend

• Vendors offering cloud-based RFID solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this RFID market space?