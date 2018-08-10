Find Affordable Laser Service in Singapore

Laser printers have changed the way the world today looks at printouts, brochures and cards. The ultra-HD quality printouts have revolutionized the printing industry in a big way. Ilasersg.com is one of the leading digital fabrication services in Singapore which offer various industry solutions such as laser processing, 3D printing and so on.

Ilasersg.com is a laser service in Singapore which has a wide range of full color 3D laser printers which give you crystal clear HD printouts. They also have metal 3D printers for creating logos. A laser bending machine and a vacuum forming machine are some of their other popular products. One can get laser markings and bending done at competitive rates. Their 3D printing machines are very useful in creating various designs in decorative products and goods. Various wooden décor, metal decorative products, cards, books, showpieces, statues and other such items use 3d printers to get their unique prints and designs.

Laser Service in Singapore also offers unique laser cutting machines which help in transforming a 2D file into a physical object. This is an innovative process in the industry, which can be done on metal, plastic, wood and cardboard. Laser cutting is when a strong beam of laser is used to cut a material with high accuracy. The beam precisely focuses on the area to be cut. It can cut up to a thickness of 10 mm. This technology is beneficial in many segments when one needs a lot of production.

The laser cleaning machine is a unique machine which helps to remove the rust from a product and render it as good as new. Surface de-painting, rust removal and conditioning of the material are all done with a laser cleaning machine.

So the next time, for all your laser printing requirements in Singapore, do visit ilasersg.com for their best in class laser machines and the competitive rates. They also have a continuous technical support which helps the customers while installing their machines.