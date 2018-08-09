With U.S. Lawns’ Hardscape Services, Winter Haven Businesses Can Create Professional Lawns on their Property

The right hardscape solutions can create a commercial establishment that is visually stunning and professional-looking. U.S. Lawns has the right tools to provide this to their clients.

[ORLANDO, 08/09/2018] Winter Haven businesses looking to create professional-looking lawns and grounds can rely on U.S. Lawns’ comprehensive hardscape service.

U.S. Lawns is one of the leading providers of lawn and grounds care services in the country. Their in-house team of highly trained lawn care experts are attuned to the individual needs of their clients. The company also works closely with engineers and designers to provide their clients with hardscape solutions that make their property visually stunning.

The Cityscape of Winter Haven

Winter Haven has a history of development that dates back to the late 19th century. Located just over 50 miles east of Tampa, Florida, the city of Winter Haven takes its name from the temperate and agreeable climate, which attracts residents, tourists, and developers alike.

The city was home to the nationally renowned Cypress Garden, a botanical garden and theme park that featured flora and fauna from all over Florida as well as water skiing shows. The garden was later acquired by Legoland Florida which has, thus far, maintained the lush grounds of the property.

How U.S. Lawns Helps Businesses

In order to keep up with Winter Haven’s image as a go-to place for relaxation and to cater to the thousands of tourists that flock to Legoland Florida, U.S. Lawns provides high-quality hardscape solutions to commercial establishments in the city of Winter Haven. Lawn care services are also on the roster, to maintain grounds that are kempt and inviting to clients.

Hardscapes are the man-made features of a landscape. These can take the form of concrete benches, brick walkways, or flagstone patios among other things. U.S. Lawns works closely with their clients, and an extensive network of contractors, designers, and engineers to find hardscape solutions that work in harmony with the natural surroundings of a property while remaining cost-efficient.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns has been a leading provider of high-quality services in the lawn care and landscaping industry in the country for more than a decade.

Learn more about what they do and why they are the preferred service provider of commercial establishments by visiting their website at: https://uslawns.com/locations/fl/haines-city/