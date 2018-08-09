How Hypnotherapy Plays a Big Role in Weight-Loss Treatment

For the last 35 years, many Americans have sought to attain lasting, significant weight loss. A variety of programs have been utilized, most of which show short-term weight loss with rapid return to, or beyond, initial weight following the treatment period. “That’s not surprising,” said Diane Robinson, PhD, a neuropsychologist and Program Director of Integrative Medicine at Orlando Health. “Most people focus almost entirely on the physical aspects of weight loss, like diet and exercise. But there is an emotional component to food that the vast majority of people simply overlook and it can quickly sabotage their efforts.” Hypnosis has been employed, with great success, to aid in the identification of related psychological issues, to develop healthy alternatives, and to reinforce the alternatives chosen. Hypnotherapy has come on leaps and bounds within the health & wellness and medical community as a powerful form of alternative therapy.

According to Richard Kellow, a clinical Hypnotherapist and Weight Loss Expert with many years of experience at Auckland Hypnotherapy, the power of hypnotherapy is capable of helping people who want a happier more fulfilling life but feel certain issues are holding them back such as anxiety, fear, bad habits or confidence around their weight & appearance through weight loss hypnosis or with the Virtual Gastric Band.

Have you ever wondered why some people can eat what they like, when they like and still remain thin? While others only need to glance sideways at a piece of chocolate and the kilos pile on? Perhaps it comes down to pure genetic luck of the draw, after all we are stuck with the bodies we are born with—right? Think again! From Richard’s weight-loss program, when we change our thoughts in a positive way, we start living healthier and better quality lives. A new positive attitude sends messages of health and happiness into every single cell within our body. Our positive thoughts can even change cellular structure, turning diseased cells into healthy cells.

“All of our minds are susceptible to suggestion and this is the case with negative suggestions as well as positive ones. So when we develop a bad habit like over-eating, it is almost a state of self-hypnosis where we’ve convinced ourselves to do this thing that is bad for us, for some reason,” said Richard. This weight-loss therapy shows that we can change our physical health by changing how we think. The Virtual Gastric Band Hypnosis is an amazing weight loss program pioneered by Sheila Granger as an alternative to surgery; it successfully harnesses the power that every individual holds within themselves to make changes to their lives. Once you understand how weight gain/loss really works, you can begin the process of adjusting your beliefs, attitudes and feelings that will fuel your motivation to create new behaviors, habits and a lifestyle that will manifest your weight loss and body image goals easily and effortlessly

Normally the subconscious mind is resistant to change and likes familiarity. It automatically reacts to situations in life with its previously stored behavior responses and it works without the knowledge or control of the conscious mind. Diets, diet pills, surgery and so many other options have arisen to help people lose weight. In this entire array of products the most important key to successful weight loss is overlooked – mindset.

Many people of all shapes and sizes find long term solutions to their weight problems with Virtual Gastric Band therapy. When you are deeply relaxed your mind shifts effortlessly into a hypnotic state. In this state your subconscious mind –that deep part of your mind –becomes more accessible to make positive, dramatic and lasting changes to your thoughts and your life. Clinical hypnotherapy convinces the mind that the stomach is fuller after a smaller amount and there is no desire to eat more.

“A Virtual Gastric Band is like ‘flicking a switch in the brain.’ It changes a person’s attitude towards food and helps them regain control over cravings and bad habits. Feedback shows increased willpower and no need for the person to deprive themselves of the foods they enjoy. Weight is lost naturally and consistently without dieting” says Richard.

Your subconscious mind has control over your physical body. It keeps your heart beating and keeps you breathing without any conscious effort on your part, blinks your eyes, controls your bodily functions, signals hormones to release and helps to regulate your body temperature, your appetite and your metabolism. Just in case you missed that very important point, I’ll repeat it again your subconscious mind controls your hormones, appetite and metabolic rate. It also knows how to heal and balance your body to maintain perfect health. That is fantastic news for those of us who thought we were stuck with our sluggish metabolism and fat genes! You can create your perfect ideal body, and all with the power of your mind. As you forget to be conscious, your subconscious mind takes charge.

“Through mindset training, including positive suggestion and visualization, we can re-set a person’s thinking and switch into more positive routines such as regular mealtimes, and healthier eating choices” he says. Misinformation about diet and food has been holding us back for years. Many of us have put forth effort and energy to follow really good diet advice, only to fail or quickly gain the weight back. This in large part is due to Dietary/Food Myths.

