U.S. Gluten Free Chocolate Market Research, Trend, Growth, Key Players Review and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Market Overview:

Gluten is a general name for a combination of proteins that are stored together with starch in wheat, rye, barley, and other grains. The chocolate, in its pure unsweetened form, does not contain any gluten. However various chocolate products contain gluten respective to the additives used for making those products. Around 15% of the entire U.S. population suffers from gluten intolerance and gluten allergy.

The U.S. gluten-free chocolate market is driven by the increasing prevalence of individuals with gluten allergy and gluten intolerance which forbids them to consume gluten in any quantity. The common misconception among the population that gluten-free food is equivalent to healthy food is inclining the population towards consumption of gluten-free products and thereby, is acting as one of the major drivers for the expansion of the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market. The people in the U.S. are aiming towards the exclusion of gluten from their diet due to the increased inclination towards following a fad diet is impacting positively on the growth of the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market.

The increased incidences of celiac disease which causes indigestion of gluten are inducing demand for gluten-free products, including gluten-free chocolates, in the market. The manufacturers in the U.S. market are focusing on avoiding the gluten contamination of the chocolates caused due to ignorance during the production of gluten-free chocolates, which in turn is leading to the introduction of high-quality products in the U.S. market, resulting in the growth of the gluten-free chocolate market in this region.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1704

The increasing investment by the manufacturers in the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market for introducing new and innovative flavors in the gluten-free chocolates is another factor driving the expansion of the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market. The gluten allergy and gluten intolerance in many individuals are yet undiagnosed. The increasing awareness among these people regarding the symptoms and ill-effects of such disorders is likely to propel the expansion of the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market during the forecast period.

However, the concerns regarding gluten contamination during manufacturing and a large number of undiagnosed cases of individuals with gluten allergy and gluten intolerance are likely to hamper the growth of the gluten-free chocolate market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

The manufacturers of gluten-free chocolates in the U.S. region are focusing on providing high-quality products by improving their production techniques. The major companies in the market are aiming towards improving the profitability by utilizing well-planned supply chain strategies and introducing cost-effective products, leading to the expansion of their businesses in the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market.

In January 2018, NibMor, a leading manufacturer of cost-effective, organic, gluten-free chocolates in the U.S., has launched its new product, bite-sized organic dark chocolate with wild maine blueberries which is made of 72% cacao and is certified for no GMO content.

Some of the major players in the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market are Endangered Species, EnviroKidz, Alter Eco, NibMor Daly Dose, Taza chocolate, NuGo, Schar, Stivii, and Raw Revolution.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/u-s-gluten-free-chocolate-market-1704

Segmental Analysis:

The U.S. gluten-free chocolate market has been segmented on the basis of types, forms, and source. Based on types, the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market is segmented into dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and others.

Based on forms, the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market is segmented into bars, energy bars, discs, and others.

Based on source, the U.S. gluten-free chocolate market is segmented into nuts, dry fruits, chia seeds, quinoa, and others.