Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2023

According to the report Syringes Market, published by Market Data Forecast, the global Market Size was worth USD 11.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.4 % from 2018 to 2023.

A syringe is a simple piston pump consisting of a plunger that fits tightly in a tube. The plunger can be pulled and pushed along inside a cylindrical tube (the barrel), allowing the syringe to take in and expel a liquid or gas through an orifice at the open end of the tube. They are sterile devices used to inject solutions into the body. Syringes and needles are also used to isolate various types of body fluids, such as tissues from swollen joints and blood from veins. Syringes are regularly used in clinical medicine to administer injections, infuse intravenous drugs into the bloodstream, apply compounds such as glue or lubricant, and draw/measure liquid.

According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), diabetes affected 285 million people worldwide in 2010 and the number is expected to reach 439 million by 2030.Hence it is evident that, syringes market is expected to maintain a substantial growth during forecast period. There are different types of syringes available in the market such as disposable and safety syringes, injection pens, needleless injectors, insulin pumps, and specialty needles

Get a comprehensive overview of the Syringes Market: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-syringes-market-1934/

Syringes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in syringe based drug delivery and rise in geriatric population are some of the major drivers for the global syringes and needles market. Increasing prevalence of Diabetes resulted in higher demand for syringes, and with increase cases of lifestyle based disorders such as diabetes, market demand for syringes seems to be driving. However, factors like Risk of infection associated with Drug delivery through syringes, high costs of specialized syringes are restraining the market.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Syringes Market. Request a sample to stay up-to-date on the main trends affecting this market: http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-syringes-market-1934/request-sample

Syringes Market: Segmentation

By Usability

• Sterilizable/reusable Syringe

o Hydrodermic Syringes .

o Oral Syringes.

• Disposable Syringes

o Conventional

o Safety

 Retractable

 Non-Retractable.

By Material

• Glass

• Plastic.

By Type

• General,

• Specialized Syringes

o Insulin.

o Tuberculin

o Allergy

o Others.

Syringes Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and Europe dominates the global syringes and needles market. This is due to various governments legislative reforms are providing regulatory guidelines to manufacturing companies. For instance, in the U.S., Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act provides specific regulatory guidelines to syringe and needle manufacturers for the development of safety syringes. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global syringes and needles market due to increasing aging population.

Syringes Market: Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc. Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical Inc., NIPRO Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, and CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG are some of the key players operating in the syringes market.

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com