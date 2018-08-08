Heart Scan Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

A heart scan, also known as a coronary calcium scan is a specialized X-ray test which provides images of heart that enable the detection and measurement of calcium-containing plaque in the arteries. During the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for cardiovascular devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths of which 82% were in the low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), over 630,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which accounts for 1 in every 4 death. The global heart scan market is expecting a sound growth in coming future owing to the increasing demand for various cardiovascular devices, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies. Mostly all diabetic patients suffer from some or the other cardiovascular disease. According to findings from the WHO in 2014, approximately 422 million people reported suffering from diabetes. Due to the increasing diabetic population across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules and the high cost of the diagnostic tests may slow the growth of the market during the forecast period. The heart scan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Heart Scan Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Coloplast (Denmark), Dispocard GmbH (Germany), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)., Smiths Medical (U.S.), Edwards Life Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Inc (U.S.), Rochester Medical Corporation (U.S), Maquet Medical India Private Limited (India), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan) and others.

Intended Audience

Cardiovascular Products Manufacturers

Cardiovascular Products Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Global Heart Scan Market: Segmentation

The global heart scan market has been segmented on the basis of types, indication and end users. On the basis of the types, the global heart scan market is segmented into electron beam computed tomography, nuclear heart scan, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, coronary arteriography, angiocardiography, and others. Based on the indication, it is segmented into congenital heart disease, coronary arteries blockage, defects or injury to the heart’s four primary valves, blood clots within the heart’s chambers, tumors in or on the heart, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, cardiac care centers, ambulatory centers & home care, academic institutes, and others.

Global Heart Scan Market: Regional Analysis

The Americas accounted for the major share of the market owing to the presence of a huge population of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, high healthcare expenditure, well-developed technology, and the presence of the leading players. Furthermore, rising government support for the development of the advanced devices and well-developed healthcare sector has boosted the growth of the heart scan market in the Americas.

Europe accounted for the second largest market for the heart scan, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and huge healthcare spending are the major driving factors that have boosted the market growth. Additionally, the healthcare expenditure in this region is also rising. People and healthcare organizations in this region are able to afford the high cost of the cardiovascular devices, which is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government support and funding for the development and improvement of the treatments have fuelled the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing heart scan market. Increasing need for better devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool is driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region. The major driving factors for the growth of the Middle East & African heart scan market are increasing aging population and increasing number of diabetic and cardiovascular patients.

