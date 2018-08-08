Flavanoids Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Flavanoids are essential plant pigment which are concentrated in plant parts and these are similar to flavone. They are polyphenolic compounds that are available in natural sources. Increasing popularity of its health benefits due to its functional properties such as antiviral, anti­allergic, antiplatelet, anti-inflammatory, antitumor and antioxidant; are driving sales of the flavonoids market. Globally the market of flavonoids is growing at the rate of about 3% since 2016 and it is expected to continue this growth till 2022. Among various functional properties of flavonoids, it being antioxidant is quite in trending mainly since along with thee it also has vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, and carotenoids which makes it nutritious.

Market Scenario:

Flavanoids market has been segmented on the basis of numerous things which includes, by type which are anthoxanthins, flavanones, flavanonols, flavans, anthocyanidins, isoflavonoids and others. On the basis of source, market is segmented into parsley, blueberries, black tea, citrus, wine, cocoa, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into weight management food & beverages, cardiac health food & beverages, diabetic health food & beverages, cancer health food & beverages and others.

Key Players:

Key players listed in the flavonoids market are Flavon Group LLC. (Hungary), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Cayman Chemical Company (U.S.), Alchem International Ltd (India), Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd (India), Sigmaaldrich (U.S.), Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Toroma Organics Ltd (Spain)

Key Findings:

Functional beverages with target groups such as cancer, diabetic, weight-management will drive higher demand of flavonoids market

Supply and demand of flavonoids is maximum in the western region including North America and Europe

Intended Audience:

Flavanoids manufacturers

Natural ingredients manufacturers

Synthetic ingredients manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Regional Analysis:

The global flavonoids market is spread all over the world; regions which generates maximum revenue to this market includes North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America transactions related to this market is maximum due to the presence of functional food and beverages in this region, which is responsible for maximum application of flavonoids. Higher demand for dietary supplements and natural nutrition which has nutritional ingredients which provides medical benefits will drive high demand for flavonoids in the western parts of the world including North America and European regions. Increase in health awareness and awareness about nutritional benefit of flavonoids products is encouraging sales of flavonoids based products in the Asia-Pacifica region.