Dental Radiology and Dental Imaging Devices Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 7.2% by 2023

Global Dental Radiology and Dental Imaging Devices Market – Overview

Dental radiology and imaging devices are used for diagnosis and treatment of dental problems with the help of x-rays, radioactive substances, and other forms of radiant energy. The market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in the dental equipment, high adoption of digital dental Radiology and imaging systems, growth in aging population, and dental surgeries gaining impetus. However, high price of digital Radiology systems, and lack of reimbursement in dental care is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

There are various number of dental imaging devices present in the market. The dental Radiology and dental imaging device market is segmented by devices into dental Radiology and dental imaging. Dental radiology devices segment includes phosphor storage plates, portable x-rays, accessories, and other devices. Dental Imaging devices segment includes cameras, and dental imaging software. Demand of dental radiology and imaging devices is increasing due to an extensive use of radiology in dentistry and availability of cost effective technologies for treatment of dental problems.

Increasing demand for imaging technology in orthodontics is majorly attributed to the growth of this market as it enable better magnification and less geometric distortion, super imposed structure and varying head position. Similarly the increasing use of dental imaging techniques in endodontic due to its 3d image and better resolution is increasing the market. Also increased accuracy, less efforts and better results are another integral parts of CBCT dental imaging technique stealing the conventional methods market.

Market Players:

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

Flow Dental

KaVo Dental GmbH

LED Medical Diagnostics

Midmark Corp.

Nobel Biocare

Segments:

The global dental radiology and dental imaging devices market is segmented on the basis of methods, which includes intra-oral imaging, extra-oral imaging, and others. Intra-oral imaging is further sub-segmented into bite-wing X-ray, periapical X-ray, occlusal X-ray, and digital X-ray. Extra-oral imaging is further sub-segmented into panoramic X-ray, dental computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), digital imaging.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into dental radiology devices and dental imaging devices. Dental radiology devices are further sub-segmented into Phosphor storage plates, digital X-ray, 2D panorex, portable X-rays, accessories, sensor, intraoral sensors, and X-ray sensors. Dental imaging devices are further sub-segmented into cameras, intraoral cameras, digital scanners, and dental imaging software.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into diagnosis, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic application.

On the basis of imaging types it is segmented into 2D and 3D imaging.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & dental clinics, forensic laboratories, and academic & research institutes.

Global Dental radiology and dental imaging devices Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America dominated the global dental radiology and dental imaging devices market with the U.S. holding the largest market share owing to numerous developments in the medical sector.

In European market is expected to exhibit positive growth during the forecast period. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to be a growing market for Dental radiology and dental imaging devices market and expected to grow at a rapid rate. The developing countries such as China and India are leading this market due to the fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. The Middle East & African market especially, the African region is expected to witness a poor growth owing to the lack of knowledge in medical sector, and less development in medical facilities in Middle East & Africa will have limited growth in the market.

