Analysis of the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

We have produced a new premium report Bioactive Ingredients Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Bioactive Ingredients. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Bioactive Ingredients Market by type (fiber, prebiotics & amino acids, minerals, photochemical, plant extracts, carotenoids, antioxidant, peptides, proteins), application (functional food, beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, alcoholic beverages) through main geographies in the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Bioactive Ingredients Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market are Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Nuritas, Sabinsa Corporation, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Roquette and Arla Foods. According to report the global bioactive ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Bioactive ingredients are the bio molecules added to food and beverages to improve metabolic progression of them. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyles drives the market of bioactive ingredients globally. Furthermore, growing consumer’s preferences for the consumption of functional food and beverages is projected to augment the growth of bioactive ingredients over the forecast period. However, high initial cost and lack of regulatory framework to validate heath claims are the restringing factors affecting the growth in this market. Moreover, increasing demand of bioactive ingredients in alcoholic beverages is expected to create several opportunities for bioactive ingredients market.

Segment Covered

The report on global bioactive ingredients market covers segments such as, ingredient type and application. On the basis of ingredient type the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into fiber, prebiotics & amino acids, minerals, photochemical & plant extracts, carotenoids & antioxidant, peptides & proteins and others. On the basis of application the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and alcoholic beverages.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioactive ingredients market such as, Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Nuritas, Sabinsa Corporation, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Roquette and Arla Foods.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bioactive ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bioactive ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

