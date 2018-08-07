Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Platelet Aggregation Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market are Helena Laboratories Corporation,, Haemonetics Corporation,, Accriva Diagnostics,, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd,, Helena Laboratories Corporation,, Sysmex Corporation,, Aggredyne, Inc.,, TEM Group, and Sentinel Ch. S.P.A.. According to report the global platelet aggregation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Platelets are blood cells responsible for forming clots to stop bleeding from the body. When a blood vessel is injured, platelets dash to that location and from clots at the injured place and prevents blood loss. For accurate formation of clotting appropriate number of platelets are required. Platelet aggregation systems (also referred to as an aggregometer) can be used to determine how well platelets stick together. Such a test measures platelet aggregation with the use of a platelet antagonist, such as ADP, thrombin, and ristocetin.

Factor such as high output for pharmaceutical companies to screen targets for anti-platelet development, basic test for guarding patients at high risk of bleeding prior to surgery, increase in platelets disorders such as thrombocythemia, growing acceptance for platelet treatment among cancer patients are driving the growth of Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. In addition on-going advancement in platelet aggregometer, coupled with growing frequency of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma are facilitating the growth of the platelet aggregation devices market. Furthermore, increase in numbers of aged people across the world is also boosting the growth of global platelet aggregation devices.

There is a positive demand for Platelet Aggregation Devices among those who are going through anti-platelet treatment. The important forces for the growth of this devices market would depend on product features such as nominal blood sample volumes along with multiple clinical assessment’s, accurate control over the amount of platelet thrombus and spatial location, and simplified precise procedures. Moreover, demand for Platelet aggregation devices will be additionally leading with a wide range of new uses such as identification of hereditarily developed platelet defects, assessment of surgical bleeding risk and so on. On the other hand high cost of devices and lack of sufficient technical expertise are hampering the growth of the Platelet aggregation devices market.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the growth of the platelet aggregation devices market followed by Europe. Factors driving the growth in North America region for Platelet aggregation devices market are, growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the advantages of platelet aggregation testing in disease diagnosis, and increasing frequency of bleeding disorders, and orthopedic. Some of the factors driving the growth of Europe region for this market are growing amount of surgical procedures, growing frequency of chronic diseases and presence of leading manufacturers in this region.

The report on global platelet aggregation devices market covers segments such as, product, application and end-user. On the basis of product the global platelet aggregation devices market is categorized into systems, reagents, consumables and accessories. On the basis of application the global platelet aggregation devices market is categorized into clinical applications and research applications. On the basis of end-user the global platelet aggregation devices market is categorized into hospitals, research and academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories and blood banks.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global platelet aggregation devices market such as, Siemens AG, Helena Laboratories Corporation,, Haemonetics Corporation,, Accriva Diagnostics,, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd,, Helena Laboratories Corporation,, Sysmex Corporation,, Aggredyne, Inc.,, TEM Group, and Sentinel Ch. S.P.A..

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global platelet aggregation devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of platelet aggregation devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the platelet aggregation devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the platelet aggregation devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

