MBAF Named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For by Accounting Today

MBAF was recently named one of Accounting Today’s 2018 Best Accounting Firms to Work for. This is the second consecutive year MBAF has received this accolade for its employee-driven environment. The leading industry publication Accounting Today partners with Best Companies Group to identify the top 100 accounting firm workplaces in the country, this year’s rankings will be released in Accounting Today’s November issue.

MBAF’s status as a nationally ranked top 40 public accounting firm and the largest independent firm in Florida, is due to the firm’s commitment to continually expanding its services and deepening its expertise across all practices areas, to provide the highest level of client service. Building a thriving and collaborative workplace that attracts new talent and keeps current employees engaged is essential to sustaining its growth and success. MBAF’s most recent industry recognition as a best place to work is a result of its ongoing commitment to employee happiness and development. Accounting Today’s honor follows MBAF being selected as a 2018 Best Place to Work finalist by South Florida Business Journal for the second consecutive year.

“At MBAF, we are always working to create a positive environment for our employees and we encourage their professional growth, because they are the foundation and future of this firm,” said Tony Argiz, CEO and Chairman of MBAF. “A thriving workplace, and the quality of service it promotes, are essential to going above and beyond our client’s needs. We are honored to receive this recognition from Accounting Today because it validates the outstanding corporate culture we have strived to create.”

The many employee-driven benefits of working with MBAF include flexible work schedules and internal clubs like The Women of MBAF. Employees are invited to participate in company sports like yoga or flag football, or experience wellness offerings like rooftop fitness classes. Employees are invited to expand their skillsets by attending training programs through MBAF University, and encouraged to spend their time improving the lives of others by volunteering through firm organized non-profit initiatives. The company supports over 100 charities, making it the 8th largest corporate philanthropist in all South Florida.

Additional unique incentives offered by the firm include fun and relaxing activities during tax season like massage days, ice cream breaks and even catered lunches. For holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and employee birthdays, MBAF gives each individual a special gift, and administrative staff receive an extra day of PTO for Administrative Professionals Day.

Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for is a two-part survey of accounting firms from around the United States. The first part is an assessment that takes an in-depth look at the company’s workplace policies, practices, employee benefits and demographics. The second part gauges the quality of an employee’s experience at their firms, based on a series of open-ended questions and eight core focus areas.

For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.