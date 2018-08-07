Keep Your Data Safe by Making a Complete Drive Image

Terabyte Drive Image Backup and Restore presents a dependable solution for keeping your data safely backed up. By creating a byte-by-byte image of everything stored on your hard drive or other digital storage media, you never have to worry about forgetting something important. It’s also a great way to transfer your operating system, applications and personal files over to another hard drive or even a new computer without having to manually reinstall everything again from scratch.

Easy to use, this solution provides everything you need to create accurate backups of your computer in minimal time. There’s no need to worry about human error entering into the equation either. The simple, wizard-driven interface guides you through the process, and you’ll have the opportunity to create a bootable recovery disk as well. The program also integrates with various network storage devices as well, thereby adding an additional layer of protection for your data. You can even continue using your machine while disk images are being made. Given that it can still take some to make a complete backup of a multi-terabyte hard drive that’s full of apps and data, this is a major benefit, particularly for improving reliability and scheduling backups.

Since June, Terabyte Drive Image Backup and Restore provides support for BootIt UEFI hidden GPT technology, meaning that it offers improved compatibility with the methods BootIt UEFI uses on newer computers and motherboards. The most recent 3.21 version was released for updated TeraByte OS Deployment Tool and Scripts. It also includes various changes, improvements and bug fixes to offer the best experience possible. Get started today at http://www.terabyteunlimited.com/image-for-windows.htm