JC’s Heating and Air Helps Homeowners Manage the Summer Heat with HVAC Repair and Installation

Average summer temperatures in Tennessee are getting close to the all-time high temperature of the season. Thus, it is inadvisable for residents to expose themselves unnecessarily to heat. People who need an AC unit installed, fixed, or tuned up can turn to JC’s Heating and Air.

[Knoxville, 08/07/2018] — The temperature in Tennessee, specifically in Knoxville, can get quite hot during summer. According to the U.S. Climate Data website, the average high temperature for Knoxville is 87°F, which is only 1°lower than the average temperature in July, which is considered the hottest month. In such cases, JC’s Heating and Air can help in alleviating the warm temperatures.

With average summer temperatures rising in Knoxville, letting go of air conditioning in favor of letting in the summer breeze may not always be a good idea. After all, the heat is known to trigger conditions like heat stroke, high blood pressure or dehydration.

Keeping People Cool and Safe in the Summer Heat

Having an AC unit is vital, as it keeps people safe amidst the heat. A Knoxville News Sentinel article suggested that it is best for people to stay in a place with air conditioning, such as the home, a public library, or a shopping mall during heat advisories. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds that spending a few hours in an air-conditioned room helps the body stay cool when an individual needs to head back outside.

Providing Air Conditioning Services in Knoxville

Knoxville residents and business owners can make sure that they have a working AC unit by letting JC’s Heating and Air check it. The company has professional and qualified HVAC technicians who perform the following:

• Air Conditioning Repair –The company fixes defective AC systems. Its technicians check to see the problem of the unit and make the necessary repairs so that the HVAC system functions normally.

• Air Conditioning Maintenance – Some of the maintenance steps taken by the company’s technicians are checking the ducts for dirt or molds, cleaning the condenser coils, and inspecting the internal and external components for cracks and other signs of damage.

• Air Conditioning Installation –The company installs various types of air conditioning units, such as central AC systems, ductless AC systems, AC down flow systems, and AC rooftop systems.

About JC’s Heating and Air

JC’s Heating and Air serves the air conditioning and heating needs of residential and commercial customers in Knoxville, TN. The company carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Customers can rely on its insured and licensed technicians to conduct HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation.

Visit https://jcsheatingandair.com/ for more details.