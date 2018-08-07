Influencer marketing in the DACH region on track to become a billion euro industry

Berlin, August 07, 2018. Influencer marketing has become one of the most important areas of activity for marketers in the digital sphere and is about to evolve into a billion euro market in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), a new study by German management consulting firm Goldmedia shows. According to the report, around 30,000 German-speaking Instagrammers, YouTubers, etc. were active in the DACH region in 2017 and generated a total net revenue (monetary and non-monetary) of MEUR 560. Over the next few years, the market is likely to experience annual growth of 20% and generate nearly BEUR 1 by 2020. Influencer marketing is therefore no longer considered to be a marketing trend; it has now become mainstream.

If professionalization within the industry continues and overall macroeconomic development in the Eurozone remains stable, then the influencer marketing market could be valued at more than MEUR 800 in Germany alone by 2020. This would then amount to one sixth of the net revenue generated via TV advertising in Germany.

These are some of the results revealed by the new market study “Influencer Marketing in the DACH Region: Market Structure, Size and Future Outlook” conducted by Goldmedia www.Goldmedia.com, a research and management consulting group based in Germany. The study provides the first authoritative and detailed analysis of the market for influencer marketing in the DACH region.

++ Influencers generate most of their revenue on YouTube and Instagram

The Goldmedia study focuses on primary personal influencers who have at least 10,000 followers on their social media profiles. These influencers” sources of income are diverse: in addition to receiving direct payment for sponsored photos, videos or stories, influencers also receive both monetary and non-monetary rewards, such as payments from affiliate programs, free samples of products, invitations to events, travel allowances etc. However, direct monetary compensation that influencers receive for sponsored posts is by far the predominant source of revenue.

Instagram and YouTube are the most important social media platforms for influencers, with more than half of the total revenue from sponsored posts being generated via these social media platforms (see chart below).

++ The market needs to see professionalisation in terms of stakeholder roles and standards

Influencer marketing has left the experimental phase and has instead become an integral part of an increasing number of organisations” marketing activities. However, the parties and processes involved need to undergo further professionalisation in order to ensure sustainable market growth. This includes, but is not limited to, the influencers themselves. For example, influencers should focus on one field of interest instead of cooperating with organisations from many different industries. Furthermore, promotional content on influencers” channels needs to be delineated more clearly and consistently, otherwise influencers risk losing their most important assets: authenticity and trustworthiness.

(The German version of this press release was published in March 2018.)

Source: Study “Influencer Marketing in the DACH Region: Market Structure, Size and Future Outlook”

This study concerning influencer marketing in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland provides market figures and forecasts for the years 2017 to 2020. It is based on an extensive scenario analysis which relies on social media analytics data, information from 1,000+ influencers and in-depth interviews with industry professionals. The market volume reported comprises all monetary and non-monetary revenue streams. The study also features a detailed description of the market structure and its players, and influencers are also categorised. Different social media channels and revenue sources are analysed in terms of relevancy for influencer marketing and success. Growth drivers are also identified.

For further information and to purchase the study, please visit: https://www.goldmedia.com/en/publications