Global Bone Density Test Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Market Synopsis of the Global Bone Density Test Market

Bone density test determines the density of bones and chances of the bone being broken. Central dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) test is recommended for testing the bone density of hip and spine. Bone density test used in the diagnosis of osteoporosis, and osteopenia. The osteoporosis mostly occurs in women after the menopause but may also be present in males. The condition is less common in adults and children.

Rising prevalence of osteoporosis, osteopenia, hyperthyroidism, and increasing demand for portable bone testing devices drive the market growth. Furthermore, the demand for diagnosis and treatment measures for osteoporosis also influence the market growth. Additionally, the demand for technologically advanced devices drives the market growth.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds across the globe. It also stated that osteoporosis affected an estimated 75 million people in Europe, the US, and Japan.

The global bone density test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Bone Density Test Market

Some of the key players in this market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S), BeamMed Ltd. (Israel), Swissray (U.S.), Osteosys Corp (South Korea), DMS Imaging (France), Medonica Co. LLTb (South KOrea), Osteometer Meditech Inc. (U.S), and Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC (U.S.)

Segments

The global bone density test market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, devices, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into Central dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA), peripheral tests, radiographic absorptiometry, and others.

Peripheral tests is further segmented into peripheral dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (pDXA), quantitative ultrasound (QUS), and peripheral quantitative computed tomography (pQCT).

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into osteoporosis, osteopenia, hyperthyroidism, hyperparathyroidism, and others.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into central DEXA scan machine and hand held devices.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

