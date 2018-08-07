Flight Tracking System Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

The aviation industry has witnessed major accidents in the recent years, which have changed the safety parameters for aircraft. Due to the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines MH370 in 2014, regulatory authorities have recommended high-level safety standards for flights. Subsequently, as a result of the technological advancements and improved software, there have been significant innovations in the flight tracking system, which are more effective as compared to the conventional radar tracking systems. Flight tracking system seeks demand from the challenges to increasing safety operations in aircraft systems and for retrieval of flight data.

Flight tracking system refers to the surveillance systems that provide air traffic control along with the transmission of real-time aircraft data. Hence, the flight tracking system has become an important component in every aircraft. The flight tracking system comes under the Global Aeronautical Distress & Safety System (GADSS), which ensures the functionality of the flight tracking system, starting from take-off to landing of the aircraft. The flight tracking system not only tracks the positions of aircraft but also informs about any distress conditions in the aircraft, along with retrieving the flight data. This system acts as cutting-edge technology and is phasing out the conventional passive bi-static radar (PBR) systems, in which the presence of the aircraft was only detected by the echoes.

According to MRFR, global Flight Tracking System Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The global flight tracking system market is driven by factors such as focus on ensuring flight safety, constant monitoring of the aircraft, and growing adoption of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) flight tracking system. Furthermore, the increasing safety standards and specifications by government bodies and progressing commercial airline industry are the factors that also result in the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Airbus announced that it would implement the flight tracking system on its A350 and A380 aircraft, as per the government standards. The installation of flight tracking system would transmit alerts automatically in case of abnormal flight situations. However, the high installation cost and lack of the requisite skill sets for operating the systems are hampering the growth of the market.

The flight tracking system market has been segmented by type, aircraft, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the market has been segmented by Aircraft Communications Addressing & Reporting System (ACARS), ADS-B, Future Air Navigation Systems (FANS), and Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS). Amongst these, ADS-B accounts for the largest market share due to the significance it holds in the next generation air transportation system. On the basis of aircraft, the market is classified into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Among these, the fixed-wing aircraft segment dominates the market due to the high demand for air travel and passenger aircraft, in the recent years. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented by commercial aircraft and military aircraft. Among them, the commercial aircraft market segment comprised the largest share in 2017, due to numerous commercial planes and helicopters that are being used. Moreover, due to the growing demand for air travel, new airline companies are emerging every year, which simultaneously increases the demand for flight tracking system.

The global flight tracking system market is expected to grow at a very fast pace, during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the transmission of data regarding data tracking, position tracking, and state of the components in the aircraft system. As a result, the flight safety would increase significantly. Among the regions, North America dominates the global market and is also likely to grow phenomenally, during the forecast period, on the flight tracking system front. The region has witnessed extensive investments by the airline companies, in a bid to increase the safety of their respective aircraft. Moreover, the U.S. military is adopting updated technologies and is engaging in high R&D investments for increasing the compatibility of their planes. Besides, the region is home to a large number of market players. This resulted in the dominant position of North America in the flight tracking system market, in 2017.

The report for Global Flight tracking system Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecasted market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.