Drone Simulator Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Market Highlights:

Drone simulators are designed to allow drone pilots to practice on a computer and create an imitation of the operation of a real-world system with drone flight training. The growing capabilities in drone technology have led to the increasing demand for the development of simulation systems. The increased need for commercial and military applications will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to market players. However, there are some shortcomings, such as the complexity in manufacturing and maintenance costs of drone simulator systems, which are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

In 2011, Aeronautics signed a contract with CAE Inc. to provide simulation for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The affordability of drone simulators has resulted in the growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, CAE and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. signed a contract with the Italian air force to develop a Predator unmanned aerial system simulator. Similarly, in 2005, L3 Link Training & Simulator signed a contract with the US Air Force to develop the Predator mission aircrew training system (PMATS) for unmanned aerial vehicles. Contracts such as these are expected to further drive the growth of the drone simulator market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6254

Major Key Players

The key players in the global drone simulator market are Aegis Technologies (US), CAE Inc. (Canada), General Atomics (US), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), L3 Link Training & Simulation (UK), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Sikan Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH (Germany), Simlat Uas Simulation (Israel), Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore), and Zen Technologies Limited (India).

The increased need for drones for commercial and military applications will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors responsible for market growth are increasing R&D activities in the field of military simulation, increasing defense expenditure in emerging economies, and the growing demand for trained pilots. Several contracts have been signed to bolster the growth of the market. For example, in 2011, Aeronautics signed a contract with CAE Inc. to provide simulation for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Moreover, the affordability of drone simulators has resulted in the growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, CAE and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. signed a contract with the Italian air force to develop a Predator unmanned aerial system simulator. Similarly, in 2005, L3 Link Training & Simulator signed a contract with the US air force to develop a Predator mission aircrew training system (PMATS) for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Segmentation:

The global drone simulator market has been segmented on the basis of component, device type, system, drone type, end-user, and region. By component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. On the basis of end-user, the military segment is estimated to witness the highest demand during the forecast period owing to the affordability of drone simulators for the training of military pilots and operators. On the basis of device type, the augmented reality segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of augmented reality drone simulators in military applications in recent years.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, North America was the largest regional market due to the high adoption rate of drone simulators in the US and Canada. The European market is expected to be the second-largest during the forecast period due to the rising use of drone simulators for gaming applications. The global drone simulator market is estimated to witness a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Browse complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-simulator-market-6254

The report on the Global Drone Simulator Market by Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research, along with a detailed analysis of the qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders; it helps the reader gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, including the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, and technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information on and strategies of the top players in the industry. The report also contains a broad study of the different market segments and regions.