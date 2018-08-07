2028 Global Medical connectors Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Market Highlights:

The medical connectors market is growing rapidly across the world. This rapidly evolving market and emergence of numerous market suppliers are providing smaller, lighter, higher-speed, and higher-density medical connectors capable of handling big data, meeting cost targets, and others. It is widely used for industrial application which includes controls systems, industrial electronics, measurement applications and others. These connector offers flex circuits, display screens, flex switches, sensors, catheters, antennas, and integrated assemblies into their portfolios. These connectors also offer low voltage, high voltage, hybrids, intelligent technology, low cost and others, are the driving factor of the market growth. It can resist in harsh environments, contaminants, and can handle electro/mechanical pressure. It offers the highest dependability and corrosion resistance.

The medical connectors are best fitted for steam sterilization, and for disposable applications. In reusable and disposable applications, the medical connector delivers a high performance, cost-effective and best quality solutions. The medical industry has some of the most demanding applications and environments. The companies are taking interest in manufacturing safety medical connector products which can be used for test and measurement, and recognizing the specific requirements of the medical industry. In medical industry, it is widely used in applications which includes X-Ray, neuro therapy, laser, noninvasive medical therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, instrumentation, electro surgery and others.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global medical connector market: – ITT Corporation (U.S.), Smiths Interconnect (U.K.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP. (U.K.), Esterline Corporation (U.S.), Fisher Connectors (Switzerland), Molex (U.S.), Samtec (U.S.) Lemo S.A. (Switzerland), and among others.

Segmentation:

By application segment, the medical connector market is driven by advanced medical connector which offers quick mating, keying, vibration resist, enduring high-temp and pressure, chemical resist, and others. In medical industry, it has huge demand ranging from patient monitoring device to disposable surgical ablation catheters. These connectors are more reliable, cost-effective, low-weight designs and eliminate the potential for user fault. For instance, in medical applications where spill prevention is desired, these connectors are one of the better for them.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global medical connector market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. The connectors in medical applications feature a push-pull locking mechanism that prevents accidental disconnection and others which is widely used in the medical connector market in North America region. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The global medical connector market is bifurcated into material, connector size and region. The material includes metal, plastic and others. The connector size (mm) includes <=10 mm, 11mm -20 mm, >= 20 mm and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

